The Electrolyte Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The Americas region holds the largest market share in the Electrolyte Drinks Market and is anticipated to reach $1.86 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6%. However, APAC is expected to witness a significant growth due to the increasing disposable incomes and emerging economies. The key applications in the region include supermarkets and departmental stores among others.

Selected Product Analysis Done in the Full Report

Electrolyte Drinks increase electrolytes count and do more good to our body than any sports drinks.

The Electrolyte Drinks Market focuses on the significance of Product Analysis both upstream and downstream. This includes raw material procurement and manufacturing till delivery of the end products.

This also covers the key trends and product landscape.

Growth Factors

Rise in health awareness and change in consumer lifestyles will drive the demand for the electrolyte drinks market.

Among the product types, Isotonic drinks segment hold the largest market share.

The Electrolyte Drinks market has a tremendous profit potential with sales for products, such as Pepsi Co and Monster.

With electrolyte drinks is no longer confined to sports personas alone, the upcoming years are likely to witness a sharp rise of consumers from various consortiums of the society.

Key Players of Electrolyte Drinks Market:

Pocari Sweat, Gatorade, Danone, Wahaha Jihuo, Powerade, Powerade Zero, Pedialyte, Nongfuspring Jian Jiao, Nuun, Pure Sports Nutrition are considered as the key players of the market.

New launches and acquisitions are considered as top promotional strategies in the industry. For example, CR7 drive promotes its products with international football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abott Nutrition Co. added a newly tailored energy drink called Ensure Enlive aimed at consumers 50 or older.

The Electrolyte Drinks Market Report is Segmented as Indicated Below:

A.Electrolyte Drinks Market By Type:

1.Natural

2.Artificial

B.Electrolyte Drinks Market By Ingredient Type:

1.Aqua/Water

2.Additives

1.1 Sweeteners

1.2 polysaccharides

1.3 oligosaccharides

1.4 flavors

1.5 acidulates

1.6 Others

C. Electrolyte Drinks Market By Sales Channel

1.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

2.Independent Retailers

3.Convenience Stores

4.Specialist Retailers

5.Online Retailers

D. Electrolyte Drinks Market By Packaging

1.Cans

2.Bottles

3.Cartons

E. Electrolyte Drinks Market By Application

1.Supermarket

2.Online Sales

3.Department Store

F. Electrolyte Drinks Market By Geography (Covers 16+ Countries)

G. Electrolyte Drinks Market By Entropy

