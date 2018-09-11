Air Separation Plant Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2022

Air Separation Plant Market 2018

Air Separation Plant Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Air Separation Plant Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Air Separation Plant Market Information Report by Type (Under 20,000 m3/h, 20,000-40,000 m3/h, 40,000-80,000 m3/h, More than 80,000 m3/h), Process (Cryogenic Distillation Process, Non-Cryogenic Distillation Process), Application (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Paper, Metallurgy and Others), Gas (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide) and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World) – Forecast To 2022

Global Air Separation Plant Market was valued at USD 4,132 Million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 5,852.7 Million by 2022.

Key Players

Linde AG (Germany) , Air Liquide S.A. (France), Praxair, Inc.(U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Enerflex Ltd. (Canada), Gas Engineering LLC (U.S.), Universal Industrial Gases (U.S.) and Technex Limited (India) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Global Air Separation Plant Market – Segmentation

The Global Air Separation Plant Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Comprises under 20000 m3/h, 20,000-40,000 m3/h, 40,000-80,000 m3/h, and more than 80,000 m3/h

Segmentation by Process: Comprises cryogenic distillation process and non-cryogenic distillation process

Segmentation by Gas: Comprises nitrogen, oxygen, and others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises chemical, oil & gas industry, paper, metallurgy, and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies in the global air separation plant market are expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, expansions and investments.

In 2017, Linde AG announced the establishment of a new large-scale air separation unit in the U.S. to expand its presence in the market of North America. Furthermore collaborating with other companies to achieve technological efficiencies and bag projects outside Europe is also seen as a key development by Linde. Recently it partnered with OAO Novatek (Russia) to take up LNG projects in Russia and with Evonik Industries AG (Germany) to intensify their collaboration in the area of membrane-based gas separation.

On October 2017, Air Liquide has entered in a joint venture with Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.) in Beijing in order to optimize 3 Air Separation Units (ASU) with an investment of 40 million euros. the joint venture will support in the supply of oxygen and nitrogen to Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Co. with capacity of 340 tonnes of oxygen and 1,110 tonnes of nitrogen per day.

On December 2017, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has expanded its base by opening new plant in the Pukou Economic Development Zone (PKEDZ), Nanjing, Eastern China. The plant will supply ultra-high purity gases to its customer in the park. It will also provide liquid nitrogen to merchant customers in and around Nanjing.

Market Synopsis of Global Air Separation Plant Market:

Air separation plants are used to separate the atmospheric air into its various primary components like nitrogen, oxygen, and other inert gases. The most common method for air separation is cryogenic distillation. The growth of the air separation plant market is influenced by the product innovations & technologies. Furthermore, growth in the demand for industrial & speciality gases, has led to the emergence of Asia-Pacific as the fastest growing region. However, Issues such as high operational & technological cost hinder the growth of the air separation plant market.

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

4 GLOBAL AIR SEPARATION PLANT MARKET, BY TYPE

5 GLOBAL AIR SEPARATION PLANT MARKET, BY PROCESS

6 GLOBAL AIR SEPARATION PLANT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7 GLOBAL AIR SEPARATION PLANT MARKET, BY GAS

8 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

9 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

Continued…….

