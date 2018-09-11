Casey Dentists Offers Emergency Dental Treatments for Urgent Cases

Casey Dentists, a dental practice in Townsville, offers emergency treatments for urgent cases. The team handles complex dental issues and ensures the highest level of care across all procedures.

[AITKENVALE, 11/09/2018] – Casey Dentists, a trusted dental practice in Townsville, North Queensland, offers emergency treatments for patients needing immediate dental care. The team upholds the highest level of standards in treating various dental issues and has established itself as one of the most reputable practices in Townsville.

Emergency Dental Treatments

Casey Dentists provides treatments for dental emergencies including knocked out teeth, dental abscess, facial swelling, fractured teeth and more. The team is trained and equipped to handle complex dental cases and ensures that patients receive the appropriate treatment.

The dentists in Casey Dentists have a vast wealth of experience in emergency treatment enabling them to cater for patients with urgent needs:

Their emergency treatments include:

• Avulsed tooth – “knocked out tooth”

• Face, eye, neck swelling

• Loose tooth as a result of trauma with a risk of swallowing or inhaling

• Subluxations, lateral luxations, intrusions

• Tooth abscess

• Traumatic incident to a child

Excellent Service

Casey Dentists deals with total health, function, and aesthetics. With a strong focus on providing superior care and service, the practice has built a loyal client base that relies on their dentists for various dental needs.

Casey Dentists offers a wide range of general and cosmetic dentistry services, including teeth whitening, dental implants, Invisalign and dental implants.

About Casey Dentists

Casey Dentists is a team of Townsville dental practitioners trained in a wide range of dental services. Committed to holistic dental care, the team aims to develop a complete understanding of the dental concerns, fears and goals of every patient. Their mission is to provide the highest levels of care for all dental needs and requirements.

For more information about Casey Dentists and the treatments they offer or enquiries, visit their website at https://www.caseydentists.com.au.