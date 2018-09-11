Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market Analysis and Key Trends 2023

The global crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator market has been broadly segmented into crude oil desalter and crude oil electrostatic dehydrator. The crude oil desalter market has been segmented on the basis of type into single stage crude oil desalter, two stage crude oil desalter, and three stage crude oil desalter. The crude oil electrostatic dehydrator market has been segmented on the basis of type into AC field electrostatic dehydrator, combined AC-DC field electrostatic dehydrator, and DC field electrostatic dehydrator. The global crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator market has also been segmented on the basis on application into upstream and downstream.

A crude oil desalter is a vital unit in a crude oil refinery. A crude oil desalter removes salts and impurities from crude oil. A crude oil electrostatic dehydrator removes excess water content from crude oil and facilitates its economical transportation. Increasing refinery and production facilities construction has augmented the sales of crude oil desalters and electrostatic dehydrators across the globe. Various expansion plans of existing refineries have encouraged adoption of desalters/electrostatic dehydrators in refineries. Increasing usage in other applications such as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units has also boosted the sale of crude oil desalters.

Two stage crude oil desalter was the largest type segment of the global crude oil desalter market, accounting for more than 60% of the global share in 2014. AC field electrostatic dehydrator was the largest type segment of the global crude oil electrostatic dehydrator market, accounting for more than 50% of the global share in 2014. Sales of two stage crude oil desalter increased due to rising adoption of heavy crude oil in refineries across the globe. However, the global crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator market growth is anticipated to be hampered by decreasing demand for refined petroleum products, such as gasoline and diesel, in Europe.

The global market for crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Middle East & Africa accounted for more than 35% of the global market share in 2014. However, the crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator market in Latin America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the second-fastest growing market for crude oil desalters and electrostatic dehydrators.

Some of the leading companies in the global crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator market include Agar Corporation Ltd., Cameron International Corporation, Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc., Croda International Plc., Custom Process Equipment LLC, EN-FAB Inc., Engineering Technology & Innovation, LLC, Fjords Processing AS, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Frames Group, GasTech Engineering Corporation, Komax Systems Inc., Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Pty Ltd., Petro Techna International Ltd., PROSERNAT S.A., SUEZ Environnement Oil & Gas Systems (Process Group Pty. Ltd.), and VME Process Inc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues (on availability), business strategies, and recent developments

