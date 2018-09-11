KAMAT GROUP OF HOTELS APPOINTS VARUN SAHANI AS VICE PRESIDENT OPERATIONS

Kamat Group of Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Varun Sahani as Vice President Operations for the group. A seasoned professional, Varun Sahani has over two decades of pivotal experience in the realm of hospitality operations and sales. An IHM graduate, he has excellent track record of pre opening and establishing operations.

Mr. Varun Sahani joined The Orchid Mumbai, Asia’s first five-star Ecotel hotel in 2015 as General Manager. Prior to that, he held senior level management and operations position with The Lalit, Clarks Inn and Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort. In his new role Mr. Sahani will spearhead the operations, marketing & sales, revenue management and strategic growth initiatives of the award winning 372- room The Orchid Mumbai property.

Commenting on his new position, Varun Sahani said, “I am extremely honored to be promoted to the role of Vice President Operations. The Orchid Mumbai has always been in the forefront of eco friendly practices and outstanding customer service. I have had a wonderful stint and share a special attachment with this incredible property. I look forward to working with this excellent team to deliver best in class experiences that our guests expect”.

The Orchid Mumbai enjoys distinction of being the first five star hotels in Asia to win the Ecotel certification. Till date it has received over 97 national and International awards reiterating the efforts of The Orchid of being a pioneer amongst environment friendly hotels. The Orchid Ecotel Hotel in Mumbai remains one of only six hotels worldwide to maintain this certification.

The Orchid Mumbai offers the most unique luxury experience in the city that encompasses well appointed environment friendly rooms and suites, 24 hours Business Center, Concierge Desk, Travel desk, Fitness Centre, Rooftop Swimming Pool, Spa and Airport transfers. The hotel also features a variety of lifestyle activities like an exclusive club floor with a private lounge, relaxing outdoor Pool, well-appointed business center, meeting rooms, conference rooms and state-of-the art banquets.

The hotel boasts about having one of the best 5 star hotel restaurants in Mumbai offering some of the most diverse gastronomic options and delectable dining experiences. The Orchid Mumbai is the only five-star hotel in India to have a museum on site.

The Orchid Hotel, 7/C, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai – 400099 Visit: www.orchidhotel.com