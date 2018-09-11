Space Hell Origins packs extremely space shooter challenges for ardent gamers

Los Angeles, California, (September 11, 2018) – Space Hell Origins is a thrilling space alien shooting game made for the Android and iOS smartphones. The game allows the player to take full command of the sole spaceship meant to protect earth from all the alien invaders. The game is rather challenging since the player is required not only to save the planet earth but also the rest of the universe and the space in general. This makes the game extremely thrilling and action packed. As the game progresses, the game is going to feature an increasing number of alien shooters, enemy forces and flying warships operating in really difficult environments. With the advancement of the game, the player is going to earn more points and gain further experience to upgrade the spaceship as well as the weapons that come with it.

The diverse features of the game truly make it one of the best space shooting games out there. With practice, a player can develop understanding of the way the game works and focus on improving overall performance.

About Space Hell Origins:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.alipyn.sgm or https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/space-hell-origins/id1394595261?ls=1&mt=8

