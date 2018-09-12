United States Smart Home Appliances Market Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2025

12th September 2018 – United States Smart Home Appliances Market displayed a greater CAGR in the assessment year owing to augmented applications and expanded scope across varied sectors. Smart home appliances are designed to exercise home automation systems that include electrical appliances used at home for establishing a communications network with appliances and controlling appliances remotely. Consumers could download the app on their mobile devices and connect their appliances like microwave ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, and air conditioners through Wi-Fi. Such technologies facilitate monitoring, operating, and receiving notifications on their mobiles or smartphones from any remote location.

Smart home appliances are next generation conventional home appliances, endowed with advanced features for processing, transmitting, and receiving information using tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Smart home appliances can used to control the temperature, security devices, lighting, multi-media devices, window, and door operations.

The factors that are responsible for driving the market growth may include advancement in communication & electronics technologies, changing lifestyle of people, increasing purchasing power, increasing use of mobile devices & technologically advanced products and expanding network of high-speed internet. The other factors include energy efficient nature of smart home appliances, declining prices of connectivity modules, and technological advancements in connectivity sensors, mediums, hardware products and microchips.

However, lack of awareness about smart home appliances, insolence regarding use of technology of these products and sophisticated appliances are negatively influencing the smart home appliances market growth. United States smart home appliances market is categorized based on product type, technology, applications and geography.

The market is classified by product type as refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner, microwave ovens, coffee makers, dishwasher, lighting systems, heater, television sets, garage doors, sound systems, gates, large cookers, vaccum cleaners and others. United States smart home appliances market is classified by technology as Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Bluetooth, Cellular Technology, Z Wave, HomeRF, Insteon and EnOcean.

United States smart home appliances market is segregated by geography as Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, The West, New England, The South and The Midwest. The key players contributed in the robust development of the United States smart home appliances industry may include Samsung, Hisense, Whirlpool, BSH, GE, Electrolux, Panasonic, LG, Ecovacs, Neato, iRobot, Haier, Philips, Midea and Miele & Cie. The manufactures are emphasizing on boosting up the inorganic growth to keep pace with the rising cutthroat competition in the market. Consequently, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures have come up as important strategies.

Market Segment:

United States Smart Home Appliances market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Smart Home Appliances sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Samsung

BSH

GE

Whirlpool

LG

Electrolux

Panasonic

Philips and many more.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Air-Con and Heater

Smart Washing and Drying

Smart Refrigerator

Smart Large Cookers

Smart Dishwashers

Others

United States smart home appliances market is segmented by application:

Cooking

Food Storage

Cleaning

House Maintenance

Others

Table of Contents

1 Smart Home Appliances Overview

2 United States Smart Home Appliances Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

3 United States Smart Home Appliances Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Smart Home Appliances Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

5 United States Smart Home Appliances Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

6 United States Smart Home Appliances Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

7 Smart Home Appliances Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11 United States Smart Home Appliances Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion