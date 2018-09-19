Car rental Market Research Reports, Car rental Industry Analysis, Car rental Industry Research Report, Car rental Business Review : Ken Research

In the recent trend, the car rental companies are improving and providing best customer experience. With the development in the technology and increase in the concern related to traffic the travelers and vacationers rent cars frequently for a short span of time whereas, car sharing facility is also providing to the travelers which generally rent a car for going from one place to another and having concern related to traffic and environment pollution. Besides this, car sharing facility also result less expense rather than taking personal car rental service. Moreover, for providing more facilities car rental companies are introducing several apps through which user of smart phone can easily book a car for and trip and other functions. According to the report analysis, ‘Market Research Reports For Car Rental’ states that usage of car rental apps eliminate the traditional way of booking car such as role of car rental desk. Car rental apps are becoming popular by the time and increase the services which lead the growth to the car rental industry.

With the increase in the digitalization and urban population the companies are performing well in this market as the booking of car now can be done through the usage of smart phones. Enterprise is one of the biggest names in car rental apps which is very much decent app as well as and any one can check which car is near them. Moreover, with the app, any one can schedule reservation, manage rentals, manage accounts and other functions. Car rental companies have done an amazing job improving response, becoming completely transparent and improving the booking process with this new technology of apps. Majorly, the car rental apps eliminate the prior booking system of car which include waiting for hours in line to get the car they already booked, additional payments and lead to excess expense. For customer, capering the car rental desk would mean a seamless experience, but the car rental companies have a long way to go and accelerated the market growth with the travel technology. With the introduction of car rental apps the customer is completely getting rid of the car rental desk. However, this service was started for VIP, allowing them to pick up the car with a security code and then expanding it to the whole customer base. Therefore, with the expansion of service from VIP only to whole customer base the market is growing rapidly and doing more development and innovations for providing better experience to the customers as well as VIPs.

The car rental apps is only functioning in the developed countries and in the urban areas and metropolitan cities of the developing countries. Besides this the companies of developing countries are working efficiently for providing better customer experience. North America and South Africa is dominating the huge market share in the market of app in car rental industry. Whereas Europe and Asia Pacific region is functioning actively in this market and expected to cater a huge amount of market share in the coming years.

Enterprise car rental app is prevailing very much in this industry but there are numerous apps such as Kayak, Uber, Ola, Lyft, Priceline and others which are providing several facilities and results the market highly competitive and welcoming the new investors and existing companies are expanding their business of car rental across the globe after blending up with the IT companies. Therefore, the market apps in car rental industry will grow rapidly in the coming years over the decades with the more development in the applications of apps.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/tag/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/car-rental/161.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249