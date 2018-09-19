CILT India Expo 2018 makes its Debut in New Delhi in November

New Delhi will play host to an exciting new trade show covering transport, logistics and supply chains

New Delhi, Delhi, India

CILT India Expo 2018 is set to become India’s premier logistics and transport industry event due to numerous growth opportunities available in the $160 billion industry. As new technology and disruptive business models drive change in the way goods move across frontiers, the expo will cover the entire supply chain from the point of origin to the point of consumption.

Platform for industry interaction

Organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) in association with Exhibitions India Group, the expo will be held at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi from 22-23 November 2018.

The organising committee comprises the most credible decision makers from the government, industry and academia who help shape the content programme to attract the highest calibre visitors.

Shri Shanti Narain, Chairman, CILT India, said, “Since transport and logistics touches every single industry, it is no longer simply about moving goods from point A to point B anymore. CILT India Expo 2018 aims to complement the Government’s efforts to develop this sector in an integrated way, with focus on digitisation of processes, strengthen infrastructure through enhanced investment, skilling the youth to meet the needs of the industry, optimising transportation costs besides reengineering processes and procedures to enhance the ease of doing business.”

“The expo will enable India to become an important part of the global supply chain, wherein the logistics and transport industries can fuel their organic growth,” added Shri Sanjiv Garg IRTS, Additional Member, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

Representing the logistics sector under one roof, the expo will bring together all stakeholders who plan, execute and control the smooth flow of goods, ensuring their availability at the right place, at the right time and in the right quantity.

The seminars will set the stage for intense discussions on how global mega trends will affect Indian supply chains and how the transport and logistics industries are evolving at an unprecedented pace to cope with these global changes.

The expo covers all modes of transportation, including road, sea, rail, air and inland waterways as well as all industrial enterprises, including manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, logistics, construction, agribusiness, chemical, automotive, electronics, energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare et al. It will also uncover new business trends and explore new, innovative technologies to meet the forthcoming challenges for the industry.

Booming Indian logistics sector

The logistics sector is a massive economic force in India as a key component of domestic and international trade. It has a direct impact on more than 22 million people employed in the manufacture, selling and transportation of goods.

The Indian logistics industry, which is currently worth $160 billion, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 per cent to reach about $215 billion by 2020.

Providing supply chain and logistics solutions

Emphasising that the expo will alter the country’s logistics landscape, Ms. Ragini Yechury, Chairperson, WiLAT India pointed out, “Exhibitors, sponsors, delegates and visitors will benefit from direct contact from across the logistics industry, enabling them to develop both new and existing business opportunities within this multi-billion-dollar marketplace.”

Leading logistics suppliers and buyers have expressed interest in the 2018 exposition.

“From hands-on policy makers in the supply chain and logistics industry to CEOs, COOs, directors, heads of purchase and procurement, regulatory bodies, etc. are invited to attend the expo. It is a timely opportunity to unite a range of fragmented industries and start connecting the dots that could benefit everyone. We look forward to a great trade show,” concluded Shri Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group.

Key Facts

Dates : 22-23 November 2018

Venue : National Rail Museum, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Organizers : Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT)

Exhibitions India Group (EIG)