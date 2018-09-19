Connect Broadband deploys NETFLIX Cache Grid at Mohali

Chandigarh,2018: In a first of its kind initiative, Connect Broadband, market leader in wireline and broadband services across Punjab, has deployed the Netflix Cache Grid at Mohali. This facility allows Connect Broadband users to directly stream titles from service provider’s network, rather than streaming them from Netflix’s own servers.

So the next time you are watching your favorite season, the files of the show are already assembled in the Connect Data Centre and will be played at hi-speed. The technology ensures buffer free content and enhanced customer experience, as the server is closer to the end user.

Mr. Arvind Jalota, Chief Business Officer Connect Broadband said, “By deploying the Netflix Cache Grid in Mohali, we aim to give an enhanced customer experience to Connect users watching Netflix shows. Moreover, our experience in streaming technology provides a more sophisticated adaptive streaming experience for our users.”

As per the data, Netflix alone accounts for over 40% of all Internet traffic, in order to manage this heavy load the caches of Netflix catalogue has been put at Mohali, the content is updated daily. The cache is pre-loaded with enough regionally popular titles for Netflix. With this all Connect Broadband users watching Netflix content will experience High speed content with no buffer, Video streaming and applications with minimal latency.

About CONNECT

CONNECT is a PAN India ISP Licensee with market leadership in Punjab Telecom Circle, which consists of Punjab, the Union Territory of Chandigarh & Panchkula. The Company also provides a full gamut of telecommunication services, which includes voice telephony, both Wireline and fixed wireless, Internet services, broadband data services and a range of value added service viz., Centrex, leased lines, voice mail and video conferencing. Connect has recently expanded its coverage footprint with launch of data services in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh

CONNECT also provides Wireless Broadband service across Punjab. Offering high speed internet through a wireless medium, CONNECT Wireless Broadband enables users to access internet through their Laptops, PCs, Tablets, Wi-Fi enabled phones in the wireless vicinity & FTTH which is a Broadband telecommunications system based on fiber-optic cables and associated optical electronics. The technology reaches the boundary of the living space, such as a box on the outside wall of a home. Quadruple play of high-speed broadband, high-definition video, unlimited ‘anywhere’ telephony, and real-time surveillance are a few key take-always for users.