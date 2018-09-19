Craft Beer Market Outlook and Trends Research Report 2017-2024

The Craft Beer Market report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario of the market coupled with market dynamic includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Analyze and identify major market trends and the factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the craft beer market and its segments. Profile major players of the craft beer analyze their market share and strategic development.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the craft beer market includes Alesmith Brewing Co., Inc., Brewdog PLC, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., Guinness & Co., Hangar 24 Craft Brewery, LLC, Karl Strauss, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Mother Earth Brewing, Ninkasi Brewing Company, Stone Brewing, Tuatara Breweries, D.G. Yuengling And Son Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising consumer awareness regarding consumption of craft beer owing to the wide range of flavors along with low alcohol volume (LAV) percentage is driving the market growth. The industry is mainly driven by the millennial as they are the frequently visiting restaurant and pubs. Moreover, the rising trend of spending money on leisure’s activity between the youngster and desire to always drink something unique is expected to shape a positive impact on the demand for crafts beer market. Furthermore, an increase in consumer taste for experimentation and premium products has fueled a modern craft movement, which is in favor of market growth. However, high taxes associated with the product are expected to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of craft beer.

Market Segmentation

The broad craft beer market has been sub-grouped into type and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Ale

• Lager

By Application

• Bar

• Food Service

• Personal Buyer

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for craft beer in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

