Encryption Software Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Encryption software refers to program based software that uses cryptography technique to prevent unauthorized access to digital information. Encryption process occurs when data is passed through a series of mathematical operations and generates alternate form of that data, these series of operations is known as algorithm. Both of these data produced can be differentiated. Unencrypted data refers to plaintext and encrypted data refers to cipher text. The key role of encryption software lies in generating cipher text which cannot be easily returned into original plain text.

Software based encryption is the fastest emerging end-point data security solution in the information technology and telecommunication sector. Encryption software plays an important role in protecting digital information against cybercrime. It can be used to provide high level of security to emails, files stored on hard drives or floppy disk, network communication and other confidential information that requires protection. Increased frequency of cyber-attacks on enterprises is a factor driving the market. Cloud based encryption software segment accounts for highest market share. The need for encryption software is mainly due to increasing cyber-attacks on critical and confidential data. The study indicates, that increase in adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) which pertains to boost employee efficiency has further increased the issue of data loss and unauthorized access to critical data. Disk based encryption is expected to have highest market share due to increase in demand of hardware encryption to secure data.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3125

The segmentation of encryption software market is done on the basis of application. That includes disk encryption, file or folder encryption, communication encryption, database encryption and cloud encryption. Disk encryption prevents unauthorized access to data, as it prevents data by converting into unreadable codes which cannot be accessed by unauthorized people. Disk encryption software or hardware comprised of disk encryption technology, encrypt every bit of data that goes on a floppy disk.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Encryption Software Market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (U.S.), CheckPoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Intel Security Group (McAfee) (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), and WinMagic Inc. (Canada) among others.

Segments:

Encryption Software Market for segment on the basis of by application, by deployment, by service, by organization size and by vertical.

Encryption Software Market by Application:

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Communication Encryption

Database Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Encryption Software Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Encryption Software Market by Service:

Professional Service

Managed Service

Encryption Software Market by Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Encryption Software Market by Vertical:

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of encryption software market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for higher market share. North America region possess highest market share due to major encryption software players present in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market as small and medium enterprises are implementing encryption solution for preventing unauthorized access to data and cybercrimes.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/encryption-software-market-3125

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Encryption Software market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Application

6.2.1.1 Disk Encryption

6.2.1.2 File/Folder Encryption

6.2.1.3 Communication Encryption

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312