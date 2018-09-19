According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Biodegradable Plastics Market By Types (PLA, PBS, PHAs, PCL, PET and Others); By Feedstock; By End-User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Sports & Leisure, Consumer Goods and Others); By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and Row) – Forecast Period (2018–2023),” the market will be driven by the growing consumer awareness about the advantages of biodegradable plastics over conventional plastics.

Europe to Dominate the Biodegradable Plastics Market

Europe is expected to dominate the Biodegradable Plastics Market during the forecast period due to the growing pressure on the governing bodies to reduce landfills, carbon emissions, and ocean plastic pollution. The rising number of Biodegradable Plastics manufacturers in Europe will also spur the growth of the market. North America follows suit as it aims to reduce its carbon footprint.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The packaging segment is forecast to hold the largest share in the biodegradable plastics market owing to the high demand from the food and beverage industry. The emerging trend towards eco-friendly packaging to mitigate garbage disposal and landfill problems is expected to bolster the demand for biodegradable products.

To access/purchase the full report, click the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/15536/biodegradable-plastic-market.html

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

The growing demand for biodegradable plastic packaging in the food and beverage industry will drive the growth of the biodegradable plastics market.

The presence of a high spending population in developed countries will spur the demand for biodegradable plastic.

Strict reforms by governments that insist on reduction of conventional plastic bags will drive the growth of the biodegradable plastic market.

The increasing interest in environmental conservation will bolster the growth of the biodegradable plastics market.

The growing trend towards eco-friendly packaging will elevate the demand for biodegradable plastics over the forecast period.

Key Players of the Biodegradable Plastics Market

Braskem, Roquette, and Natureworks are the key players of the Biodegradable Plastic market.

Buhbli Organics and Peel Plastics have decided to lower the carbon footprint of their packaging by using Braskem’s I’m greenT bio-based Polyethylene in their Himalayan Bath Salts pouch.

Roquette offers plant-based monomers that can be used to create environmentally friendly plastics.

Natureworks provides naturally advanced materials which are made from renewable feedstocks.

The Biodegradable Plastic Market Is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Ecofriendly initiatives by corporates will drive the growth of the Biodegradable Plastic market.

A. Biodegradable Plastic Market – By Type

1. Bio based

1.1. PE

1.2. PET

1.3. PA

1.4. PUR

1.5. PRF

1.6. Others

2. Biodegradable

2.1. PLA blends

2.2. PHA

2.3. PBS

2.4. PBAT

2.5. Starch Blends

2.6. Others

3. Fossil based

3.1. PBAT

3.2. PCL

3.3. Others

4. Others

B. Biodegradable Plastic Market – By Feedstock

1. Sugarcane and Sugar Beat

2. Corn

3. Wood

4. Others

C. Biodegradable Plastic Market – By End User

1. Packaging

1.1. Films

1.2. Containers

1.3. Bags, Sachets & Nets

1.4. Trays and Punnets

1.5. Others

2. Automotive

2.1. Vehicle Components

2.2. Interior (Seats, Head Rests Or Arm Rests)

2.3. Exteriors Parts

2.4. Wheel Parts

2.5. Others

3. Electrical & Electronics

3.1. Electronic Devices

3.2. Audio Devices

3.3. Insulators

3.4. Others

3.5. Agriculture & Horticulture

4. Textiles

4.1. Woven

4.2. Non-woven

4.3. Others

5. Building & Construction

5.1. Bio Composites

5.2. Insulation Materials

5.3. Others

6. Medical

6.1. Implants (Screws, Pins Or Plates)

6.2. Material For Pills And Capsules

6.3. Dentistry

6.4. Tissue Engineering Materials

6.5. Others

7. Coatings

8. Pharmaceutical

9. Others

D. Biodegradable Plastic Market – By Geography (30+ countries)

E. Biodegradable Plastic Market Entropy

F. Company Profiles

1. Braskem

2. Roquette

3. Natureworks

4. Dupont

5. Company 5

6. Company 6

7. Company 7

8. Company 8

9. Company 9

10. Company 10

What can you expect from the report?

The Biodegradable Plastic Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Category

2. Market Trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End User Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team. We can also provide you with a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to learn more about our consulting services.

Media Contact

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on cutting-edge technologies and newer applications in a market. Our custom research services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply–demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client’s research needs at a rapid speed and with a variety of options.

We look forward to helping the client address its customer needs effectively, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor, and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.