This For Love and Lemons Eva Midi Dress features a soft buttonup detail along the placket and V-neckline with ties at the bust. Nude paneling with beautiful floral embroidery makes for a sultry, skin-bearing effect. Tiered skirt makes for a sweeping silhouette. Elastic cuffs with tie detail and hidden back zip make for an easy, effortless fit.

Self Portrait Striped Floral Guipure Mini Dress sale at Closetdress(Self Portrait Sale). Cut from multi-coloured striped floral guipure, this mini dress is designed with a plunging wrapped bodice and falls to an a-line mini skirt. This style is lined and fastens at the side.