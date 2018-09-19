Global Adult Diapers Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

The global Adult Diaper market was dominated by the North America region over the historic period of 2015-16. Global Adult Diaper market is basically driven as current aged population and growing aging population, lack of care taker for old aged persons on time for urine or loo or both, women/men who do hard physical work as exercise, and there are chances of leakage, any festival or function which demands continuous presence for long period without a break, as music festival, long travelling for old age persons etc.

Infinium Global Research has produced a new premium report Adult Diapers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Adult Diapers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Adult Diapers Market by product (pad type, pants type and flat type) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Adult Diapers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Adult Diapers Market are DSG International, Covidien, First Quality Enterprises, Inc, Daio Paper, Hengan Group, Fu Burg Industrial, Medline Industires, Kao Corp., Nippon Paper Industries and Kimberly Clark.

Availability of many product variety of adult diaper

In present time, there are many types of adult diaper available in market, which cater the needs different segment, firms are manufacturing gender-specific incontinence care products. For women, pads and underwear type of diapers are designed and for men, boxer type diapers are designed. New varieties of adult diapers offer innovative features such as increased protection and aesthetic design, fit, and feeling of real underwear.

Increasing demand for disposable, comfortable and easy-to-use adult diapers

The continuous innovations in products, especially design and use of high quality raw materials, have made the products reliable to the consumers. To deal with skin allergies, infections, rashes, burns, and foul smell due to application of substandard quality raw material in adult diapers, manufacturers are using high-quality raw materials with required options. Depending on a patient’s age and comfort zone, a variety of products are available in the market. It is anticipated that an increase in older population with the rising disposable income among young population in developing countries, would upsurge the demand for easy-to-use, disposable and comfortable adult diapers in the market during the forecast period.

Asia pacific and other developing regions driving the market

In Asia, China and India would continue to be the fastest growing markets of Adult Diaper due to continuously growing old age population, growing presence of nuclear family, lack of time for the care of aged family members on time, easily availability of adult diaper around consumers are driving this market.

The Leading companies in the market are DSG International, Covidien, First Quality Enterprises, Inc, Daio Paper, Hengan Group, Fu Burg Industrial, Medline Industires, Kao Corp., Nippon Paper Industries and Kimberly Clark.