Elysian Desire Crafts ‘Frame2Fame’ Global Music Video ‘O Saawariya’ Season 3

Breaking the shackles of pre-existing norms, artists and designers are now ready to shun stereotypes by showcasing new talents, who were unable to find a credible platform to display their talent. After successful launch of Dazzling Global Indian Diva Calendar HongKong and Music Video Frame2Fame Sydney such is an attempt by designer Pooja Bhutani and entrepreneur Gaurav Bhutani by launching Elysian Desire Frame2Fame Music Video Hong Kong Season 3 along with renowned Bollywood Singer DigVijay Singh Pariyar, which is an effort to give recognition to existing exuberant global Indian women talent from all over Hong Kong as well as to bring out the style and glam quotient within them.

The Frame2Fame season 3 Hong Kong team comprises of best talent from Bollywood industry both from India and Hong Kong which includes renowned Bollywood Singer Mr. DigVijay Singh Pariyar along with Music Composer Abhinav Arora and Himanshu Tamar. The Makeup Partner, Priya and Joyce from Looks Hong Kong has been in industry from over a decade and done makeup for top Bollywood celebs and singers like Kanika Kapoor, Manish Paul and Malika Sherawat and Hospitality partner Jashn from Hong Kong, celebrating Indian Cuisine.

This Music Video will feature most dynamic female ‘Global Indian’ divas of Hong Kong who have ruled the roost in the past few years of staying away from their country in a foreign land. The Music video will witness designer Pooja Bhutani and models wearing outfits to stand in contrast to different environments. The Frame2Fame Hong Kong music video will showcase real life models, including Devina Kapoor Bannerji, Director (Events and Entertainment Co.); Pooja Laungani, a fitness and dance instructor/sports nutritionist; Mithil Bheemaiah, Winner of Colors Talent Hunt; Anamika Chhawal / DJ Agni, Professional DJ; Louella Dias, a senior purser with International airline; Dipika Kirpalani, an early childhood educator and Nimisha Vasandani, Scholarship Awardee, TedXWanchal.

The Curator of Elysian Desire Pooja and Gaurav Bhutani said, “We bring out the fusion of Sweat, Glitz and Glam quotient of ‘Global Indian’ women and televise it. The Frame2Fame Hong Kong Music Video shoot shall comprise of the Global Indian Women from all over Hong Kong, as their style quotient will become global inspiration for all women and post this shoot we will be taking Frame2Fame to other parts of the world and glorifying many such Global Indian Women.”

“Beauty can neither be judged nor described. It depends on an individual’s outlook on how he / she sees beauty in others. In the fashion industry we have seen that the basic notion is to present models, who are fit in shape and size. We, in our effort, are trying to stop this practice because we feel that each and every single individual is beautiful. We have tried to bring forward women of all shapes and sizes on the panorama. With this, I hope we will be able to bring some change not only in our society but most importantly in the thinking of people, who judge others on their physical appearances,” said Gaurav Bhutani.