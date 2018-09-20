Experience Coastal Convenience at Equire’s Quayhouse Apartments

Equire is a leading properly development specialist in Australia. Their Quayhouse project is located in the heart of the Port Coogee precinct.

[WHEELERS HILL, 21/09/2018] — Equire is an Australian residential property developer with projects located in Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia. Quayhouse, one of their current apartment developments, is situated at the seaside community of Port Coogee.

Comfort and accessibility

The Quayhouse property houses 38 apartments. The private residence features a centralised rooftop terrace where tenants can entertain their guests in the outdoor kitchen and dining space. Residents can also enjoy a stroll along the white beaches of Coogee or set sail from the 300-berth Port Coogee marina.

The surrounding area includes parks and a waterfront playground. An extensive network of pathways in the area is available for cycling and walking while allowing residents and guests to engage in a healthy lifestyle and enjoy the beauty of nature. The Port Coogee Shopping Village is a two-minute walk away, with a range of retail and dining options, a medical centre and chemists. Travelling to the Fremantle CBD takes ten minutes from the residence.

Boutique apartments for sale

Quayhouse is composed of one, two and three bedroom apartments. Interested parties can customise their apartment interiors to suit their preferences, including furniture and fixtures, wall colour, layout and flooring. Each unit comes with basement car parking, ample storage systems and access to the rooftop terrace.

Special incentives for first-time home buyers

First-time home buyers and investors receive financial benefits when they purchase a Quayhouse apartment. They can lock in on a price and receive rental returns and tax advantages. Buying off the plan also allows buyers to claim depreciation, which will help reduce ongoing costs.

About Equire

Equire specialises in property development in Australia. The company has set their sights on projects located in Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia. Equire’s vision is to build brighter futures for their customers, partners and investors.

Learn more about Equire and the rest of their commercial properties by visiting https://equire.com.au/.