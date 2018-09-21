Detailed Examination Of The Global Automotive TCU Market Estimates A Whopping US$ 26,252.1 Mn Valuation By 2027

Different types of transmission technologies find deployment in the global automotive TCU market such as manual transmission (MT) and automated manual transmission (AMT). In manual transmission, a driver has 100% control over gear shifting, whereas AMT involves clutch-pedal free manual transmission. The shift from manual cars and a move towards hassle free driving has resulted in an upward growth shift in the global automotive TCU market.

A new report by Future Market Insights titled ‘Automotive TCU Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’ presents clear insights on the global automotive TCU market performance. The report also highlights the drivers influencing the growth of the global market, restraints limiting revenue growth, and trends governing the market. According to the report, the global automotive TCU market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2017-2027. The global automotive TCU market is expected to be valued at US$ 12,551.5 Mn by 2017 end and this is expected to increase to US$ 26,252.1 Mn towards the close of the forecast period in 2027.

Global Automotive TCU Market: Dynamics

There are various factors responsible for the growth in the automotive TCU market. Rise in emission control rules is a major market revenue growth driver. Many companies have adopted the first ever GHG regulations for heavy duty vehicles and engines. Also, control in the global inflation rate has strengthened the demand in various regions such as Europe and North America. With forces like the above at play, much of the growth in the global automotive TCU market is expected to come from developed economies.

Global Automotive TCU Market: Segmental Highlights

For easy understanding and accurate analysis of the global automotive TCU market, the market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type and region.

The various segments of the automotive TCU market based on application include AT, CVT and DCT. The AT (Automatic Transmission) segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market value share by the end of 2017 with an expected market value of about US$ 17,000 Mn by the end of 2027. However DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The segmentation based on vehicle type includes passenger cars, HCVs and LCVs. Among these, the market for passenger cars is expected to stand exceptionally profitable with a projected market value reaching over US$ 20,700 Mn by the end of forecast period, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.8%.

The regional segmentation holds crucial statistics for businesses currently operating in the industry. According to the forecasts presented in the report, North America is expected to dominate the global automotive TCU market, growing at a CAGR of over 8% in terms of value with a market value of over US$ 3,700 Mn in 2017. This followed by the APEJ market, which is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 2,800 Mn in 2017.

Global Automotive TCU Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global automotive TCU market provides an analysis of the key players operating in the market. Some of the key players included in the report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin AW Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Hitachi Automotive System, Ltd., Denso Corporation, Swoboda KG., ZF Friedrichshafen AG etc.

