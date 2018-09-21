Opportunities for the global low dielectric resin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the low dielectric resin market looks promising with opportunities in the PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronics, and radome applications. The global low dielectric resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for high performance PCB and growth in wire & cable market.

In this market, fluoropolymer, cyanate ester, cyclic olefin copolymer, m-PPE, polyimide, and PET resins are used in low dielectric applications. Lucintel forecasts that fluoropolymer will remain the largest resin type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand for high performance PCB, wire & cable, and antenna applications.

Within the low dielectric resin market, PCB will remain the largest application during the forecast period due to increase in demand of high performance PCB in communication, defense, aerospace, and marine industries. Lucintel predicts that the antenna application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high growth in communication, portable and military devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by due to increasing production of electrical and electronics devices in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing uses of low dielectric resin in microfluidic chips for medical device and low dielectric resin in high speed PCBs for low signal loss and high frequency. Huntsman, Lonza Group, Zeon, SABIC, and Chemours are among the major manufactures of low dielectric resin.

Lucintel, the leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global low dielectric resin market by resin type, by application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Low Dielectric Resin Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global low dielectric resin market by application, by resin type, and region as follows:

By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Fluoropolymer

• Cyanate Ester

• Cyclic Olefin Copolymer

• m-PPE

• Polyimide

• PET

• Others

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• PCB

• Wire & Cable

• Antenna

• Microelectronics

• Radome

• Others

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− United Kingdom

− France

• Asia Pacific

− China

− South Korea

− Taiwan

− Japan

− India

• The Rest of the World

− Central and South America

− Middle East and Africa

This 226-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global low dielectric resin market by resin type (fluoropolymer, cyanate ester, cyclic olefin copolymer, m-PPE, polyimide, PET, and others), application (PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronics, radome, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?