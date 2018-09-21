Stay at Elegant Value Inn & Suites to Get the Best Hospitality Experience of your Life

The given press talks about prominent Value Inn & Suites which offers exceptional staying facilities to the people.

Redding, a beautiful land, is a city filled with tourist attractions, wonderful parks and botanical gardens, live culture, arts, history, and bright lights. The place is perfect for anyone looking for a city break. The city has many worth-visiting destinations like Sundial Bridge, WaterWorks Park, Turtle Bay Exploration Park, Enterprise Park, Caldwell Park and more. In fact, the beautiful Whiskeytown Lake is just 8 miles away from west of Redding.

There is also a museum with natural history exhibits where you can visit to know about the royal history of Redding CA. Here you can also indulge yourself in many fun activities like boarding, kayaking, golfing, swimming, sightseeing and lots more. Besides, there are many famous restaurants, clubs and bars in the city where you can satisfy your taste buds. Trip to Redding will leave you hungry for more you as you keep visiting and exploring the place in depth.

Redding trips are now become more attractive and enjoyable as most of the lodgings in the city are providing exceptional accommodation facilities at the most attractive rates to the people. The great thing about these motels is that they provide options to choose a room type. This facility helps travelers to choose a room according to their preference, pocket and special needs. For instance, if you are coming with a physically challenged person, then you can book special handicap room for him.

Value Inn & Suites is the best holiday hotel in Redding CA which is provides clean and comfortable accommodation along with standard amenities and facilities. The hotel has different types of rooms which covers regular king rooms, king suites, 2 queen suites, 2 queen regular and extremely comfortable handicap rooms. All the rooms and suites are smoke-free and well-furnished. They are impressively decorated and well-appointed with amenities like television, satellite channels, microwave, hairdryer, refrigerator, telephone, ironing facility, work desk and more.

Some other amenities like coffee machine on request, vending machine, 24 hour front desk service, smoke alarm detector, RV parking, disabled parking, car parking, daily housekeeping and exceptional accessible facilities are also provided by the hotel for the intense comfort and pleasure of the customers. If you have any query or question in your mind, then you can approach them either via mail or phone. You can also navigate through official site of the hotel to get details.

Contact Information –

Value Inn & Suites Redding CA

533 N. Market st. Redding CA 96003

Phone – (530) 241-2252

Website – https://www.valueinnredding.com/