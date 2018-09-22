Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Report 2018 – AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Hempel A/S

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Overview:

Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is estimated to reach $37.59 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025. Anti-corrosion coatings offer protection to metal surfaces from moisture, humidity, salt water, oxidation, & from variety of environmental or industrial chemicals. These coatings act as a barrier to prevent the interaction between the corrosive materials or chemical compounds. These coatings provide high chemical & temperature resistance, and high mechanical strength. The improved anti-corrosion property, as well as enhanced finishing ability to the metal structures. The requirement of improved infrastructure has increased owing to the growing investments and rising number of industries, this act as a driving force for the growth of the anti-corrosion coatings market over the forested period. Various types of anti-corrosion coatings like zinc, epoxy, alkyd, polyurethane, acrylic, chlorinated rubber, silicates, and fluorocarbons are widely used for industrial purposes.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/anti-corrosion-coatings-market-report/request-sample

Various factors driving the growth of the global anti-corrosion coatings market include upgradation of infrastructure, increasing losses owing to corrosion, and growing end-use industries. Though, environmental regulations might impact the growth of the anti-corrosion coatings market adversely. However, emergent regions and demand about high-efficiency anti-corrosion coatings would offer more growth opportunities for the players of this market over the forecasted years.

The global anti-corrosion coatings market is classified on the basis of type, technology, end use industry, and geography. The anti-corrosion coatings market is segmented by type into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, alkyd, chlorinated rubber, zinc, and other types. Technology is further segmented into waterborne, solvent-borne, and powder coating. Further, the market is segmented by end use industry as oil & gas, marine, industrial, infrastructure, automotive & transportation, power generation, and other end use industries.

Geographically, the global anti-corrosion coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players operating in this market are Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Hempel A/S, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., and RPM International Inc., among others.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/anti-corrosion-coatings-market-report/toc

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market with respect to major segments such as type, technology, and end use industry

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market

Type Segments

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Chlorinated Rubber

Zinc

Other Types

Technology Segments

Waterborne

Solvent-borne

Powder Coating

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/anti-corrosion-coatings-market-report/request-customization

End Use Industry Segments

Oil & Gas

Marine

Industrial

Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Power Generation

Other End Use Industries

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com