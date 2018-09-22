Medical Simulation Market Overview:

Global Medical Simulation Market is estimated to reach $3,506 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2017 to 2025.Medical simulation is the advanced approach for training healthcare professionals through the use of advanced educational technology. It is simply the experiential learning every healthcare professional will need, but cannot always engage in during real-life patient care. It can implicate simulated human patients i.e. artificial or a combination of the human and artificial, educational records with specified simulated animations, casualty assessment in homeland security, emergency response, military situations, and support virtual health functions with holographic simulation. Medical simulation is also called as patient simulation, healthcare simulation, surgical simulation, nursing simulation, and clinical simulation.

The primary factors driving the growth of the global medical simulation market include advantages of simulation over traditional learning, intensifying focus on patient safety, and growing demand for minimally invasive treatments. However, high set-up cost of simulation is the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement in the healthcare sector and rising awareness about simulation education in emerging economies are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

The global medical simulation market is mainly classified on the basis of product & service, fidelity, end-user, and geography. The product & service segment is further bifurcated into model-based simulation, web-based simulation, simulation training services. By fidelity, the segmentation is given as low fidelity, medium fidelity, and high fidelity. Furthermore, by end-user segment is classified into academic institutions & research centers, military organization, and hospitals & clinics.

Based on geography, medical simulation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players profiled in the report include Laerdal Medical, CAE, 3D Systems, Simulaids, Limbs and Things, Simulab Corporation, Mentice, Surgical Science Sweden, Kyoto Kagaku, Gaumard Scientific Company, and Medaphor among others.

