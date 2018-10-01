Data Analytics Outsourcing Market to Worth US$ 20,680 Mn in 2026

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research, the global data analytics outsourcing market is expected to reach the value of US$ 20,681.1 Mn by 2026 on account of the exponential growth in data generation and lack of in-house capabilities of companies. The global data analytics outsourcing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period, viz. from 2018 to 2026. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the rising demand for advanced data analytics services across industries and the high adoption of marketing analytics by companies in order to offer the best possible services to their clients.

Enterprises are enhancing their profitability and efficiency by using business software systems such as customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and supply chain management (SCM). These systems have resulted in an exponential increase in data related to operations, customers, and suppliers. Additionally, due to rise in the usage of Internet, there is an enormous amount of structured and unstructured data available to organizations. This has led to the demand for data analytics in organizations in order to have an in-depth analysis of their data and generate meaningful insights from it.

The data analytics outsourcing market has been segmented on the basis of application and industry. Research shows that the global data analytics outsourcing market was dominated by the BFSI sector with a significant market share in 2016, as BFSI is the earliest adopter of data analytics services and there has been a rising demand for data analytics in the sector across the world. The BFSI sector has increasingly been adopting outsourcing of data analytics to understand changing consumer preferences, minimize risks, and reduce costs. This has improved the productivity of BFSI companies. The BFSI sector drives the data analytics outsourcing industry with most of the companies largely targeting this vertical.