Solid Surface Materials Market is Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2026

Introduction

A solid surface material is an advanced composite product used as an architectural and design material in a variety of residential and commercial applications. It is a solid, nonporous, homogeneous surfacing material, which is composed of acrylic resin and natural minerals. Solid surface materials offer design versatility, functionality, and durability. They are widely used for countertops, vanity tops, tub/shower walls, kitchen sinks, vanity basins, and laboratory benchtops in numerous industries including lodging, health care, banks, boutiques, and restaurants.

Global Solid Surface Materials Market: Overview

In terms of material, the solid surface materials market has been segmented into acrylic, alumina trihydrate, polyester, quartz, and others. Polyester-based solid surface materials are inexpensive, but they are considered inferior to acrylic-based solid surface materials. Polyester-based solid surface materials tend to impart more vibrant colors than acrylic-based materials. Acrylics are suitable for use in a fancy fabrication work such as thermoforming. In terms of end-user, the solid surface materials market has been classified into non-residential and residential. The non-residential segment is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increased demand for solid surface materials from offices, hospitals, and schools.

Global Solid Surface Materials Market: Trends & Developments

Growth of the construction & remodeling industry is a major driver of the solid surface materials market. High prices of raw materials is likely to be a restraining factor for the market during the forecast period. High cost of finished products is a major challenge for the solid surface materials market. Rise in the use of aesthetically appealing designs with various colors and shapes to beautify homes is expected to drive the solid surface materials market in the near future. Availability of solid surface materials in various colors and shapes has also contributed to the solid surface materials market. Robust growth of the construction industry in residential and commercial segments is also projected to fuel the solid surface materials market in the next few years. However, presence of a very few players in the market is projected to hinder the solid surface materials market during the forecast period, as the demand is higher than the supply.

Global Solid Surface Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global solid surface materials market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum rate during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization in non-residential units such as corporate offices, public toilets, malls and shopping complexes, hospitals, and schools is driving the solid surface materials market in Asia Pacific. High demand for solid surface materials in the construction industry in Asia Pacific is also expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50259

Global Solid Surface Materials Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global solid surface materials market are DuPont, REHAU, Wilsonart LLC, Breton S.p.A., Bradley Corporation, BLANCO, Huber Engineered Materials, Caesarstone, and KingKonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com