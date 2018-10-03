Are you worries about how to choose your hair accessories?here have some good list for your reference

You need to accentuate your hairstyle and hairpiece with wedding hair accessories. In fact, both the new age and the archetypical wedding look are perfectly complemented and signified by the kind of hair accessories for a wedding that they put to use.

Here is a list of accessories that you can choose from:

Bridal hair headbands – Choose a wide one or a thin one. The retro look would demand a wider band and a new age look ask you to wear a narrow one. They should of course go well with your veil.

Feathers – When used with combs, clips, and barrettes feathers could be held in place without then slipping. You can even wear them through your hair. Feathers might come with an additional set of accessories you need with them.

Wedding Tiaras – Found in wide ranges and now back in fashion, you can try the retro or the asymmetric ones, and both could be extremely fashionable if worn properly.

Hair Vines – These can fit any décor on the wedding attire. They are held up by pins on each side and can be twisted around with to suit any hairdo. Again there are designer varieties that have crystals, jewels and precious stones on them.

Veil – If you have decided not to invest too much in bridal hair accessories, then go ahead and embellish the veil with pearls, crystals, glass, diamonds, precious stones and anything which looks pretty on it.

Birdcage Pouf – For the bride who would not mind a veil but would not like it to be too heavy, this is ideal. This could be worn over one’s face and then modified accordingly for the formal reception ceremony.

Flowers – Flowers are still used as romantic excess on your wedding dress, so there is no problem in returning to old-school wedding decors. Choose your flowers carefully and ensure they are fresh when you do use them.

