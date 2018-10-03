Bikesquare Promotes with QQbikes An Electric Bike Tour of Malaga Historical Centre and Sea Promenade

Malaga, Spain, Oct 03, 2018 — BikeSquare, the Italian startup for electric bike tours, is expanding to Spain to offer the chance of visiting and discovering by e-bike the most important Spanish cities with their different history, character and traditions.

In Malaga, thanks to the collaboration with QQBikes, a specialized partner and sustainable mobility supporter, BikeSquare is offering the opportunity to explore and enjoy this sunny province of the Costa Blanca by electric bike.

First of all, visitors, who wants to have a taste of the city center in a relaxed and easy way, can enjoy an electric bike tour of Malaga, strolling through its historical centre, its ancient buildings, museums, parks, and the sea promenade.

The tour starts along the beach to show the city from the sea, with its most famous attractions, like Malagueta Beach and Palm Groves of the Surprise boulevard.

Then visitors will head towards the historical centre, where they will visit Larios Street, the Cathedral of Malaga in Renaissance style, Constitution Square and the impressive Roman Theatre, the Alcazaba, located in the heart of Malaga. At short distance they will visit also the Merced Square with Picasso Birth home and Foundation. Following, visitors will climb with their e-bikes up the Gibralfaro Castle View Point, where they will enjoy an amazing view of Malaga with its Bullring, the Maritim Boulevard with the Pompidou Museum, and the port, surrounded by luxuriant gardens and parks.

Price: From 23 € por person

For more information, please visit​ BikeSquare Malaga​. For other ebike tours and ebike rentals, please check BikeSquare Malaga Easy Rent​ or download the free APP.

About BikeSquare:

BikeSquare is an Italian startup specialized in electric bike tours and smart mobility. It offers a dedicated platform and APP for e-bike tours in Italy, Spain and Slovenia. BikeSquare is partner of E.ON, the German electric energy company, for services regarding the promotion of smart mobility. https://ebike.bikesquare.eu

About QQBikes:

QQBikes is a group of people passionate about their work. Trained in their profession for years, they guarantee professionalism, fun and exciting tours. They offer different models of bikes and electric bikes to visit Malaga without efforts and in ecological and easy way. QQBikes has 2 locations, the first one at the Pier One Commercial Centre, Port of Malaga, and the second one at the Sporting Port of Marbella for the spring and summer seasons.

