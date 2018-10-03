BOPP Capacitor Film Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.04% From 2017 to 2025

As per the report BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Capacitor Film Market By Thickness ( 3µm, 4~6 µm, 7~9 µm, 10~12 µm, 13~15µm, >15µm ), By Application ( Power Converter Stations, Locomotive, Automotive, Industrial) Industry trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2025″ In 2016, the power converter station segment garnered the highest market share in the global BOPP capacitor film market. Among major regions, North America was the highest revenue generating market, holding nearly 30% of the market share, in 2016.

Film capacitors are a large family of capacitors that vary depending upon their dielectric properties. More than 50% of the film capacitors are manufactured via biaxially oriented polypropylene films, as it offers high electrostatic capacitance, low dissipation factor, and low self-heating characteristic. BOPP capacitor films have humongous growth opportunities due to their surging applications in various industries such as consumer electronics, energy & power, automotive, locomotive, and several others.

Automotive segment to offer lucrative opportunities and witness an impressive growth rate during the forecast period

In 2016, the power converter station garnered the highest revenue. However, the surging applications of film capacitors in the automotive industry is expected to offer a high growth rate to the sector. The constantly increasing demand for energy saving and alternative energy sources has led to an accelerated emergence of products such as hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles. Film capacitors find a vital role in the manufacturing and functioning of automobiles, due to which this segment is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players and enhance the products efficiency.

Thinner BOPP films to gain traction in the upcoming years due to their peculiar characteristics

The adoption of thin films for capacitor manufacturing is on a rise. As the thickness of BOPP films decreases, the electrostatic capacitance of the capacitors increases. Generally, films having a thickness of less than 7µm are preferred for the manufacturing of capacitors. The 3µm segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period. The advent of thinner BOPP capacitor films is leading to the emergence of nouveu applications of film capacitors in new energy fields and energy vehicles.

North America emerges out as a market leader, owing to the presence several industries in the region

North America held nearly 30% market share, in terms of revenue, of the global market. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Electronics industry is one of the major contributor in the economic development of U.S. Several electronic goods are made up of highly efficient film capacitors that are responsible for their optimum performance. Thus, the growth in electronic industry is fueling the growth of BOPP capacitor film market in this region. Moreover, the surging trend of electric vehicles in North America is also boosting the market growth and is expected to continue to do so in during the upcoming years as well.

KEY FINDINGS OF GLOBAL BOPP CAPACITOR FILM MARKET, 2012-2022

• BOPP capacitor film manufacturers are focusing on their R&D efforts in order to improve the dielectric properties of BOPP film, with an aim to meet the enhanced needs of various capacitor applications.

• The fluctuating prices of raw materials has led to the oscillating price trend of BOPP films, which in turn is influencing the revenue of market players.

• Market players are earning a major chunk of their revenue from their export sales carried out all over the globe as compared to the domestic market sales.

• North America led the global BOPP capacitor film market in 2016, in terms of revenue, by holding nearly 30% of the total share.

Some key market players are Tervakoski Film, ACE Group, Bollore, FlexFilm, Steiner GmbH & CO. KG, FSPG HI-TECH CO., LTD., HuanYuan Plastic Film Co., Ltd, Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd, Samyoung Chemical Co., Ltd, Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, Cosmo Films, and Xpro India Limited.

