Portable Fire Extinguisher Market : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Scope And Forecast Report By 2025

03 October 2018: The Portable Fire Extinguisher market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Fire Extinguisher.

This report presents the worldwide Portable Fire Extinguisher market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-portable-fire-extinguisher-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/request-sample

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UTC

Tyco Fire Protection

BAVARIA

Minimax

Amerex

Buckeye Fire

Tianguang

Protec Fire Detection plc

ANAF S.p.A

Sureland

Gielle Group

Ogniochron

Britannia Fire

Presto

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH

GTS

Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment

DESAUTEL

MB

BRK

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-portable-fire-extinguisher-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Portable Fire Extinguisher Breakdown Data by Type

Dry Powder Type

Foam Type

Carbon Dioxide Type

Portable Fire Extinguisher Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Portable Fire Extinguisher Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Portable Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Fire Extinguisher :