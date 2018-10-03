Unisecure Data Centers wins “Best VPS Hosting Award” for 3 consecutive Years

Philadelphia 3rd October 2018, Unisecure is one of the prominent Data Center Solutions in the USA which provides services for Web Hosting services was announced as best VPS hosting company for 3 consecutive years.

This prestigious award was hosted by FindBestHost, who help entrepreneurs, big corporation and businesses to find the best hosting provider. Every month the evaluation is done over the hosting companies in the world and are ranked the best. Unisecure’s excellent infrastructure, the team of expert engineers, Tier 4 compliant data centers makes unisecure a worthy award winner.

“Unisecure is very proud to be given this recognition. Our ultimate aim is to provide cost-effective and best VPS hosting solutions to the client to maintain the consistency of delivering optimum results”. Said Management, Unisecure LLC

VPS hosting or Virtual Servers are a mighty alternative to the traditional shared web hosting. Virtual Server Hosting can be the perfect choice for businesses who are in need of a hosting platform with supply and adjustable features wherein you can customize every aspect as per your specific needs with best VPS hosting plans. Unisecure is one among the best Windows and Linux VPS hosting provider in the US with affordable and quality-driven services. Unisecure is one of the best dedicated server providers with other offers like Cloud Computing, Services cloud-based server backup services.

About us:

Unisecure Data Centers is one of the best and leading Web Hosting service providers. Our Technical experts, Information Technology and Design Team, Optimize the deployment of our own servers located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken Location which is US embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our offering are including Cloud Server Hosting, Virtual Private Server (VPS Hosting), affordable dedicated server hosting, Colocation services with 24x7x365 Rapid Action Support and 99.999% Up-time Guarantee, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities.

Unisecure is productively maintained a Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability, and physical security, so you never have to take the burden of data loss or security breach. We are having more than 650+ experience professionals with proven records in Web Services in the US. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

