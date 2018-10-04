Database Encryption Market Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2018-2022

Market Scenario:

Technology is growing at very rapid speed and there is an increase in the adoption of cloud technology for the various purpose. Increasing security proliferation around the world is affecting the data security and organizations are finding new ways to make their data more secure. Database Encryption is a solution which allows the organization to protect their data. Industries such as Healthcare and BFSI which deals with most complex and valuable data’s are adopting database encryption method in order to keep their data more secure. On the global scale, Database Encryption Market has been valued at US ~$335 million in the year 2015 which is growing at rapid CAGR of ~26% and expected to reach at US ~$1.6 billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Database Encryption are- PKWARE, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Sophos Ltd. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)., IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Win Magic Inc. (Canada) and EMC Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

The Database Encryption Market has been segmented on the basis of Encryption Type, Deployment and Vertical. The Encryption Type includes- Transparent, Column-level, File-system among others whereas the deployment includes- On Cloud and On Premises. The Verticals of Database Encryption Market are- IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Aerospace &Defense among others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market of Database Encryption due to the presence of Global Players in this region. Growing cyber-attacks in North America is forcing the organization to take the necessary steps to protect the data. Europe holds second biggest position in the market whereas the Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing market. Growing economy of Asian countries such as India and China are inviting global players in this are some major factor which is supporting the market in Asia Pacific.

Study Objectives of Database Encryption Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Database Encryption Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Database Encryption market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Encryption Type, Deployment, Verticals and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Database Encryption Market.

Intended Audience

Software Companies

Database Software Developers

Managers, IT Experts

SMEs & Large Organizations

Security Service Providers

