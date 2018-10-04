Kansai Nerolac strengthens its vision of transformation

Yet another year of Cyclothon under its ‘breathing Cities’ initiative in Delhi

• Initiative witnessed over 5314 participants PAN India

• Participants came from all walks of life including painters, contractors, dealers, school students, teachers, government officials and team members from Kansai Nerolac Paints

• The event was conducted in honour of Gandhi Jayanti highlighting the teachings of Mahatma about health and cleanliness

New Delhi: Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., one of India’s leading paint companies organised cyclothon to celebrate ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ in a unique way. The cyclothon is a part of Kansai Nerolac’s initiative called “Breathing Cities” which focuses on health and well-being of cities and its citizens.

The Cyclothon was organized in 36 cities across India in cities such as Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna Jammu, Udaipur, Mohali among others. The event witnessed participation from over 5314 people who came together to reiterate and follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi about the importance of cleanliness for a healthy life and environment for better world to live. In Delhi, the cyclothon was held in Okhla (via 100 Futa Road Chhatarpur, Mandir Marg, and Andheria Mod) and Mayapuri (via Dwarka Mod, Dwarka Sector 4). More than 150 people participated in the initiative, in Delhi.

After finishing the Cyclathon, the participants including team members from Nerolac, painters, dealers, school students, teachers and government officials volunteered to spread awareness about “Breathing Cities” and undertook various activities to clean and beautify their surroundings.

Speaking about the initiative, Anuj Jain – Executive Director, Decorative Industrial Sales & Marketing, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. said, “There has been a transformational change in attitude towards hygiene and cleanliness in India, lately as the society has become more aware and responsive. At Kansai Nerolac, we have taken multiple initiatives under ‘Breathing Cities’ to encourage this sentience, one of which includes Cyclathon. We take immense pride to partner with our dealers, painters and contractors to promote the importance of clean surroundings. It is our endeavour to provide our future generations with a healthy and beautiful world. It makes me very happy to be able to join hands with local communities and work towards the betterment of our Nation.”