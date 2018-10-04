Major Update in the Video Stamper App! Now Users Can Also Add Logo to the Videos.

SURAT, INDIA – 4th October 2018: Text, Date & Timestamp, GPS Geotag, and now Watermark Logo! After including the fourth stamp in a row, ‘Video Stamper’ has become an only Android application available on the Google Play Store that furnishes ‘4 Unique Video Stamps’ to the users!

The latest feature of adding ‘Logo to the Video’ will be extremely beneficial for Professional Videographers, All the YouTubers, and people who love sharing their videos on Instagram, Facebook, as well as other social media platforms.

Here are the simple steps that need to be followed for using this application:

1) Download and Install ‘Video Stamper: Add Text and Timestamp to Videos from Google Play Store

2) Open the app, click on ‘Date & Time’ and select proper ‘Date Format’.

3) Select whether to add ‘Current Date or Custom Date’.

4) Click ‘Location’ and customize the Geotag settings.

5) Click ‘Signature’ and enter the text.

6) Click ‘Watermark’ and upload the ‘Logo’.

7) Then select a ‘Video Clip’ from phone gallery and ‘Stamp’ will be added to it!

With much easy User-Interface, this app contains some stunning features like ‘Changeable Watermark Position, Adjustable Stamp Size, Various Font Formats, Font Colors, and a Facility to Preview Stamp before adding to the Videos’!

Greencom Ebizzinfotech has recently launched ‘Add Text & Timestamp to Video’ on the App Store! So now not only the Android users but iPhone users can also make their gallery videos more attractive by adding appealing stamps on it.

“We do love hearing suggestions and feedbacks from our users. It helps us to make effective improvements in the application”, said Mr. Suresh Kalathiya the CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech.