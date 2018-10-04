The Need For Higher Productivity Bolster Global Digital Signature Market

The global digital signatures market is driven by the affluent demand for digitalization across the world. Since a number of people and organizations prefer digital signatures, the market players want to tap into the market and attain a greater market share. The competitive landscape is characterized by an intense level of competition and the leading players are expected to keep innovating their strategies to gain a higher market share. The leading market players include Adobe Systems Inc., Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Gemalto NV, and Entrust Datacard Corp. These market players collectively accounted for 57% of the total market share which reflects their strongholds in the market. The entry of new players could be challenged by the renown of these market players across the world. Other renowned market players are Secured Signing Ltd., RPost, Thales e-Security Inc., and IdenTrust Inc.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) conducted a rigorous analysis of the market to draw a trajectory of growth over the period from 2017 to 2025. The market was valued at US$631.5 mn in 2016, and is projected to touch a stellar value of US$4,983.6 mn by 2025. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.40% over the period from 2017 to 2025. Based on the type of deployment, the market is anticipated to be led by on-premise-based solutions segment, superseding the cloud-based digital signature solutions.

The geographical analysis of the market reveals that North America would attain a substantial market share over the forecast period. The region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27% over the period from 2017 to 2025. Europe, however, is expected to surpass the North American market in terms of market share over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global market for digital signatures reveals the following key regions: Europe, South America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held a substantial share of the market in 2016 majorly due to the ‘Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act’ that encouraged the use of IT in healthcare. However, in the coming years, Europe is expected to surpass the market in North America due to several factors. The cross-country business initiatives would be a prudent factor for market growth in Europe. Moreover, the ‘Electronic Identification and Trust Services for Electronic Transactions in the Internal Market’ (eIDAS)’ implemented in the region is also anticipated to uplift market growth.