garden design and landscaping

Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. was formed in 1995, then of Chen Wa Trading Pte. Ltd. (1985– 1995). Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. is an independent organization and has accumulated considerable experience in multi-discipline landscape works and management.

Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. is staffed with a team of professionals and skilled workers representing many areas of expertise, including landscape design and landscape maintenance team. Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. experience in landscape management and design is very extensive and has been our ‘mainstay’ in landscape development since 1995.

• Professionals and skilled workers

• Landscape Management / Maintenance

• Bio-Filtrations system,ornamental plants arrangements,sales and plant rental

Staffed with a team of professionals and skilled workers, Chen Wa Landscape Pte. Ltd. has undertaken full design and build projects across island-wide in Singapore. Our aim is to provide services on the highest standards and quality resulting in maximum benefits to the clients.

The practice has undertaken a wide range of projects in the field of Landscape design, Landscape management/maintenance, Koi/fish Pond designs, Bio-Filtrations system, ornamental plants arrangements, sales and plant rental.

The latest in computer technology, Abode Photoshop program is used by the firm to help to create a best possible design images and solution besides manual rendering.

Landscape Design and Build fees are computed individually for each project nature and structure. For most projects, a lump sum fee is preferable and is carefully computed according to the projected scope of works.

Here is a list of some of our landscape design proposals. Take a look at some of our proposals by our ever creative landscape designers by clicking on the image thumbnails below.

Here is a list of some of our completed landscape designs. Take a look at some of our proposals by our ever creative landscape designers by clicking on the image thumbnails below.

Avilia Gardens

A unique design by one of our designers. It includes 3 inter connecting stone slabs with a reflecting mirror along with a pot. The style is unique and brings out its very own sense of feelings.

Chong Boon Secondary School

A huge waterscape designed care and consideration. A wall made up the foundation of the artificial waterfall along with a pot in the middle to bring out the subject.

Singapore Sports School

A water feature along the stair ways. A fountain with three stone slabs ‘pouring’ water into the fountain. With warm lightings to bring out the design within.

140 Queens Ave

Beautifully designed pavillions made from the best wood and materials available. Perfect complement for your garden, so that you can stay out and enjoy the day under shelter.

Bilcare Singapore

Landscape design for one of the leading firms for Manufacture & Marketing of Packaging Materials for Pharmaceutical Industries. Located off Changi South Street 1.

Catholic High School

One of the SAP schools in Singapore, we developed the water feature/landscape for this school. Making it a nice and conducive place to study for the kids.

CHIJ Primary School

We built a park in the middle of a school for the primary students of CHIJ. This landscape installation literally brightens up the mood in the heart of the school.

We understand the nuances included in designing the perfect Landscaped spaces that suits your premise’s architectural fair. That’s why we always start with a detailed discussion to understand your space, your desire and your expectation before every design journey. Feel free to innovate with us as we are as flexible as possible for your needs.

Follow us on Facebook and be with us a we advance in our designs and competency in maintaining green spaces.

Chen Wa Landscape enters a new phase in her transformation with a new member in her top management. With Phylicia’s entry into the management, Chen Wa has gained another competency to add to her current set. Chen Wa will now be able to provide arboriculture advise, professional, independent and accurate.

Chen Wa has completed her first multi-storey greenwall. Check it out at Nanyang CC.

Visit or more information: https://www.chenwa.com.sg/index.php/products-services