Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market to reach $57,246.6 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% during 2016-2022

The Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market attained a market size of $9,239.3 million in 2015 and it is expected to reach $57,246.6 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 37.1% during 2016-2022.

The Lighting control market is expected to reach a market size of $11,628.7 million by 2022. However, Safety and Security market is expected to grow at CAGR of 35.4% during 2016-2022.

The Bluetooth market would grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. The Cellular Technology is expected to lead the Global Smart Home & Buildings Market by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Smart Homes and Buildings market, globally. Based on the Components, the Smart Homes and Buildings Market is segmented into Energy management, Lighting control, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls, Appliance and entertainment control, Safety and Security and Home healthcare segments. Based on the connectivity, the Smart Homes and buildings market Bluetooth, Zigbee, Cellular Technology Technology markets. The market is further bifurcated into Government Organizations, Residential Users and Commercial User segments on the basis of the End Users. Based on the products, the market is segmented into Safety & Security, Controllers, Home Appliance & Entertainment Controllers segments.

The Safety & Security Products/Devices Market segment is segmented as Surveillance Cameras, Door Locks, Smoke Detectors & Fire Sprinklers sub-segments. On the basis of type, Controllers segment is further bifurcated Light Sensors, Motion Sensors, CO2 Sensors, Dimmers, Timers and Energy Efficient Lights sub segments. Based on the End Users, the Home Appliance & Entertainment Controllers Market is segmented into Thermostats, Thermostats Products/Devices, Remote Controls and Smart Plugs & Energy Monitors sub segment. On the basis of geography, the market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) market.

Key Players profiled in the report includes Cisco Systems, Control4 Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc, United Technologies Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc. and Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-smart-homes-and-buildings-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Applications, Components, Products and Geography.

Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market, by Components

Energy management

Lighting control

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls

Appliance and entertainment control

Safety and Security

Home healthcare

Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market, by Connectivity

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Cellular Technology

Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market, by End Users

Government Organizations

Residential Users

Commercial Users

Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market, by Products

Safety & Security Products/Devices

Surveillance Cameras

Door Locks

Smoke Detectors & Fire Sprinklers

Controllers

Light Sensors Products/Devices

Motion Sensors

CO2 Sensors

Dimmers

Timers

Energy Efficient Lights

Home Appliance & Entertainment Controllers

Thermostats Products/Devices

Remote Controls

Smart Plugs and Energy Monitors

Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

