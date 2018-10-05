IoT Monetization Market Opportunities, Developments and Potential of Market from 2018-2022

Market Highlights:

Global IoT monetization market was valued at USD 42.40 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 390 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period. Major factors such as increasing Internet connectivity, increased use of smartphones & other connected devices, and growing adoption of cloud platforms are the major drivers for the IoT monetization market. Moreover, rise in number of smart city and smart lighting projects are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market. However, absence of common communication standards across platforms and lack of power-efficient devices are the factors hampering the growth of this market. As IoT adoption continues to increase over the forecast years, new opportunities will enable companies to track and measure customers usage pattern of IoT products and services. Companies looking to generate revenue from IoT will need to transform the information from smart, connected products into services by offering the entire product as a service, or using the product’s data stream to engage customers with additional services.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global IoT Monetization Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022. The Global IoT Monetization market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.

IoT Monetization Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by deployment: on-premise and cloud.

Segmentation by end-users: healthcare, automotive, agriculture, consumer electronics and retail and others.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The major participants of this market are Google Inc. (U.S.), Amdocs, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), General Electric Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), PTC, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1998

IoT Monetization Market:

The IoT Monetization can be segmented into deployment and end-users. Deployment of IoT Monetization can be done on-cloud and on-premise methods. End-user segment is categorized into healthcare, automotive, agriculture, consumer electronics and retail among others.

Market Research Analysis:

High penetration of smartphones in consumer market and high adoption of IoT technology in various end user sectors including healthcare, automotive, retail and others, is generating high revenue for IoT device manufacturers. The capability of IoT monetization in providing scalable, open & real-time data analytics and agile architectural features to the companies is supporting the IoT monetization market growth. As the growing adoption of IoT devices is continuously creating opportunities for companies to track and record consumer involvement in the offered IoT enabled products & services which is thereby supporting to estimating and analyzing monetization of the companies. Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the market and Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in IoT monetization market. Increasing digitization and growing investment in cloud-based technology by small & medium enterprises is the major reason for the incremental growth of IoT monetization in the Asia-Pacific region.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iot-monetization-market-1998

Industry News

May 18, Streamr partners with Nokia and OSIsoft on IoT Data Sharing and Monetization

The blockchain-based data sharing platform Streamr, partnered with Nokia and OSIsoft. These partnerships are expected to build on Streamr’s real-time data marketplace, which would enable producers to connect with consumers via common interface.

July 17, Samsung Electronics Launches New Data Monetization Solution for IoT using Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud Monetization for the Internet of Things (IoT), a new service to monetize the data shared by IoT devices. With this unique data monetization model, device manufacturers can take advantage of Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud’s extensive interoperability features to generate new revenue streams and implement new business models, such as hardware as a service.

Feb 16, Amdocs unveiled IoT monetization platform for telcos

Customer experience solutions provider Amdocs launched IoT (Internet of Things) monetization platform that could help telecom service providers to unlock new revenue streams. This platform allows service providers to unleash the potential of consumer IoT by supporting multiple additional engagement models, such as white-label billing for the IoT provider, reselling IoT services direct to the consumer, or becoming an IoT services billing provider.

Feb 15, HP helps network operators monetize IoT

Hewlett-Packard announced its “Internet of Things” platform, which enables network operators to manage IoT sensors. This solution provides vertical applications on M2M devices, have the ability to analyze the collected data regarding the performance of these applications via a secure cloud infrastructure, and enable more opportunities for monetization of services in the area of IoT.

Regional Analysis of IoT Monetization Market:

North America is dominating the global IoT monetization market with the largest market share due to presence of large number of IoT companies in the region and growing adoption of new technology by industrial sectors to perform their routine operations and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT technology in automotive and industrial sectors in the region. Also, growing trend of digitalization in the developing countries such as India & China is fuelling the growth of IoT monetization market.

Target Audience:

IoT Device Manufacturers

Network Providers

IoT Associations and Organizations

Research & Consultancy

Government

Technology Investors

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global IoT Monetization Market, By Deployment

Table 2 Global IoT Monetization Market, By End-User

Table 3 Global IoT Monetization Market, By Regions

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Deployment

Figure 2 Global IoT Monetization Market: By Deployment (%)

Figure 3 Global IoT Monetization Market: By End-User (%)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com