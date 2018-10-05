Pace hospitals performs unique life saving operation for Bangladeshi patient

Hyderabad 05 October, 2018: 67 year old Bangladeshi patient ‘Samyunessa’ was referred by an past patient to Hyderabad. She was suffering from recurrent severe abdominal pain and fever attacks since 5 years She has a rare condition called recurrant pyogenic cholangitis in which the liver develops multiple blocks leading to stone formation and infection.

The standard treatment is liver transplantation replacing the entire liver. However due to an unusual combination of factors the pace team led by Dr Phani Krishna Ravula (MS, MCh). performed a difficult operation during which left half of the liver is removed and the blocks on right side are corrected so as to give her a permanent cure. Surgery took 4 hours with a specialised equipment called water jet dissector.

Dr Phani Krishna said that recurrant pyogenic cholangitis is a frequent problem in eastern India , if left untreated it can lead to liver stones and infection causing liver cirrhosis and also liver cancer. Due to the favorable anatomy we could do execute a successful Operation without any complication. We expect her to have an excellent long term outcome. She was referred by an old patient for whom we did a liver cancer surgery. It highlights how Hyderabad is becoming a hub for Tertiary medical care in South Asia.

1.Operation Procedure- It is a resection of the left half of the liver with a hepaticojejunostomy drainage to right half of liver

2.Name of the Procedure-. Left hepatectomy with right

hepaticojejunostomy.

3.The condition is called reccurant pyogenic cholangitis , a rare condition. Most patients need transplant but this patient due to a peculiar anatomy could undergo correctional surgery.

4.Actual Threat to the Patient of Her Liver Problem-Untreated this condition leads to liver cancer and biliary cripples with complete liver failure and liver transplant.

5.She has landed from Bangladesh with diagnosis. 2 days pre operation and 7 days post operation.