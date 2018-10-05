TE Connectivity Announced HDSCS Connectors

TE Connectivity (TE) announced Heavy Duty Sealed Connector Series (HDSCS) which offers several cavity arrangements and mixed wire sizes.

Hong Kong, October 04, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) announced Heavy Duty Sealed Connector Series (HDSCS) which offers several cavity arrangements and mixed wire sizes. These rugged, thermoplastic connectors have a secondary lock with poke-yoke feature and can be used for in-line or flange mount applications. HDSCS connectors are available in five housing sizes and with four keying options. They are offered in arrangements ranging from 2 to 18 cavities.

TE Connectivity’s HDSCS environmentally sealed connectors are designed for cable to cable and cable to device applications. The HDSCS connectors are used in harsh environment applications where even a small degradation in connection may be critical. It can apply to Truck, Bus, Off-highway, Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Emergency Vehicles, Forestry, Recreational, Marine, Motorcycle. HDSCS connectors provide reliability and performance on the engine or transmission, under the hood, for motor controllers, solenoid interfaces, on the chassis, or in the cab. HDSCS connectors offer field proven reliability and rugged quality. Rectangular, thermoplastic housings offer a wide operating temperature range and silicone rear wire and interface seals allow the connectors to withstand conditions of extreme temperature and moisture. The connectors feature an integrated slide lock for mating and integrated secondary locking device for contact alignment and retention.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

