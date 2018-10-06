Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Analysis, Growth Drivers, Trends, and Forecast till 2025

This report researches the worldwide Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Olefin Block Copolymers (OBCs) are polyolefins with alternating blocks of hard (highly rigid) and soft (highly elastomeric) segments. The block structure of OBCs offers an advantaged performance balance of flexibility and heat resistance compared to random polyolefin copolymers.
The global Olefin Block Copolymer industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, such as Dow Chemical and Polyone (GLS Corp). At present, Dow Chemical is the world leader, holding 90.20% production market share in 2017.
Olefin Block Copolymer downstream is wide and recently Olefin Block Copolymer has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Footwear, Adhesives, Housewares, and Infrastructure. Globally, the Olefin Block Copolymer market is mainly driven by growing demand for Footwear. Footwear accounts for nearly 53.41% of total downstream consumption of Olefin Block Copolymer in global.
Olefin Block Copolymer can be mainly divided into OBC A and OBC B which OBC B captures about 63.74% of Olefin Block Copolymer market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Olefin Block Copolymer.
Global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Dow Chemical
Polyone (GLS Corp)
Eastman
LG Chem
Mitsui Chemicals
Eastman, LG Chem and Mitsui Chemicals just introduced the related products.
Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Breakdown Data by Type
OBC A
OBC B
Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Breakdown Data by Application
Footwear
Adhesives
Housewares
Infrastructure
Others
Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
