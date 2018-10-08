Irrigation Controllers Market Report 2018 – Hydropoint Data Systems, Hunter Industries, Rachio, Weathermatic

Irrigation controllers have been accessible in the form of electromechanical and mechanical irrigation controls. It is an important means to apply water in the required quantity, at the right time to bear agricultural production and to attain the high levels of efficiency in water, energy & chemical uses. The benefit of these technologies remains long-term as each drop of water is saved through irrigation controller amounts for an important involvement to the global water conservation.

Modern agriculture practices, high demand for lawn care & garden flexibility, conserving water and time, prevents disease and weeds are some of the major factors that are considered to drive the market growth. Additionally, environmental benefits such as, better air quality, plant-soil-water balance, lower air temperatures, conservative water use and pollution entrapment are also expected to drive the market. Some the factors which may hinder the market are high cost for installation and declining farm income. Furthermore, Improvement in Communication Knowledges and increasing demand to mechanized irrigation are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

Type, product, irrigation, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global irrigation controllers Market. The type segment includes weather based and sensor based. Product segment comprises smart controllers, tap timers, and basic controllers. The irrigation segment is categorized on the basis of trickle/drip and sprinkle. Further, by application, the segment is bifurcated into agriculture and non-agriculture.

Based on geography, the global irrigation controllers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include Galcon, Hydropoint Data Systems, Hunter Industries, Rachio, Weathermatic, Nelson Irrigation, Netafim, Rain Bird and Toro, among others.

Scope of the Global Irrigation Controllers Market

Type Segment

Weather-Based

Sensor-Based

Product Segment

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

Irrigation Segment

Drip/Trickle

Sprinkler

Application Segment

Agriculture

Open Field Agriculture

Grains & Cereals

Pulses & Oilseed

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Open Field Applications

Non-Agriculture

Sports Grounds/Golf Courses

Residential

Other Non-Agriculture Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

