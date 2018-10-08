Smartwatch Market Report 2018 – Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC., Sony Corporation

Smartwatch is a computerized wrist watch, designed to be wear on the wrist. It is just similar to a traditional watch. It is one of the latest developments in the evolution of information technology. It has a many function with each model offering something new and unexpected to the consumer. It performs basic task such as translations, game-playing, calculations. Numerous run mobile apps and can make phone calls. Smartwatches could increase the operator’s attention as they are a hub that gives access to messaging, emails and much more. The watch may connect with external devices such as wireless headsets and sensors. It also supports the technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.
Rapid emergence of technology, and advanced features in smart watches, and high investment in R&D by manufactures are the major factor driving the growth of the smartwatches market. Less battery life is the major restrain that would hamper the market growth. Rising demand for health monitoring and increasing integration of haptics technology are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
The global smartwatch market is mainly classified on the basis of product, application, operating system and geography. The product segment consists of classic smartwatch, extension smartwatch and standalone smartwatch. By application, the segment includes wellness, medical/ health, personal assistance, sports and other applications. Further, operating system segment is bifurcated into windows, IOS, android and others.
Based on geography, the global smartwatch market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC., Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, Lenovo, Pebble, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Smartwatch Market with respect to major segments such as solution, service, organization size, industry vertical, and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Smartwatch Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Smartwatch Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
SCOPE OF THE GLOBAL SMARTWATCH MARKET
Product Segment
Classic Smartwatch
Extension Smartwatch
Standalone Smartwatch
.
By application
Wellness
Medical/ Health,
Personal Assistance
Sports
Other Applications
Operating System Segment
Windows
IOS
Android
Others Operating System
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
