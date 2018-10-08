Travail des enfants Côte d’Ivoire

ABOUT US

ICI is a Swiss-based foundation that unites the forces of the cocoa and chocolate industry, civil society, farming communities and national governments in cocoa-producing countries to ensure a better future for children and to advance the elimination of child labour.

Operating in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana since 2007, ICI works with its partners to ensure that cocoa-growing communities are more protective of children and their rights, that the cocoa supply chain manages the risk of child labour responsibly and that knowledge and information are spread in an open and transparent manner. ICI’s multi-stakeholder structure and governance give it independence, integrity and influence. We lead a collective journey towards cocoa sustainability, guided by the principles of shared responsibility, joint learning and aligned, coordinated action.

Since 2007, we have assisted over 600 cocoa-growing communities, benefitting 700,000 children. Currently, our Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation System covers 127 farmers’ groups and coops, targeting over 90,000 cocoa-farming households.

OUR VISION

ICI’s vision is of thriving cocoa-growing communities where children’s rights are respected and protected, and where child labour has been eliminated.

OUR MISSION

ICI works to improve the lives of children in cocoa-growing communities by supporting the acceleration and scale-up of child-centred community development and responsible supply-chain management throughout the cocoa-sector. ICI aims to safeguard child rights and contribute to the elimination of child labour through innovation, through the development, application and promotion of good practices, and through the building of partnerships.

ICI is committed working towards the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and especially supports the fulfilment of SDG 8.7

OUR STRATEGY

ICI’s 2015-2020 strategy, Putting the Future of Children at the Heart of Cocoa Sustainability, guides the foundation and its stakeholders in the implementation of an improved model for child protection in cocoa communities and the cocoa supply chain. Our strategic objectives are aiming at ensuring that:

Cocoa-growing communities are more protective of children and their rights

The cocoa supply-chain manages the risk of child labour responsibly

Key stakeholders have improved awareness, knowledge, willingness and capacity to take appropriate and effective decisions that strengthen child protection and mitigate child labour in cocoa-growing communities

OUR FINANCES

Registered under Swiss law, ICI is an independent, non-profit Foundation uniting partners from the cocoa and chocolate industry and from civil society on the ICI Board, which presides over ICI’s governance, strategy and budget.

We are committed to transparency and accountability at all levels. Below you will find a link to the Financial Statement from of our latest Annual Report, which is based on our annually audited accounts and financial statements.

HUMANITY

We believe that ICI’s responsibility is to help, protect and serve those who are in need, particularly by putting the best interests of vulnerable children and their families at the heart of our interventions, as well as by promoting and upholding fairness, justice and dignity, both inside and outside of ICI.

INTEGRITY

We uphold the highest standards of honesty, accountability, and transparency in all aspects of our work. We are committed to exercising and demonstrating an appropriate, efficient and rational use of resources for the maximum impact possible.

NEUTRALITY

We are independent, unbiased, impartial, equitable and inclusive in how we engage with beneficiaries, stakeholders and staff, and in the decisions we make.

PARTNERSHIP

We believe that durable, scalable and impactful solutions depend on dialogue, collaboration, joint learning and coordinated, collective action. We promote a vision of shared responsibility, where everyone deriving revenue, profit or pleasure from cocoa or chocolate works together and contributes to a more dignified and sustainable supply-chain.

INNOVATION

We encourage creative thinking, challenging the status-quo, and adapting to new realities. We are results-focused but are also ready to take calculated risks and to learn from failure as well as success. We aim to influence, inspire and lead the way.

