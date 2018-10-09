Buy Modern Furniture For Your Home In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Shopping for furniture for our homes is something we do once in a life-time. This makes it extremely important to buy the furniture from a reliable and trustworthy store. Ashley Homestore, in Killeen, TX is a reputed one-stop destination for anyone in search of high-quality modern furniture.

It is a family-owned furniture store in Killeen, TX that has been serving residents of Central Texas for decades. The first store in Killeen was opened in year 1985 with a simple and clear mission of providing top quality furniture for every budget and lifestyle. Its unmatched dedication towards providing the clients with nothing but best is what makes it the most sought after furniture store in Killeen.

Modern Furniture Products At The Store

• Love-Seats: The collection of loveseats comprises of the O’Kean, Shayla, Kannerdy, Bristan, and Alenya loveseats. They have crisp and contemporary deigns, rich textures, buttonless tufting, high-resiliency foam cushions and more.

• Sectionals: They include Cowan, Tambo, Wilcot, Darcy and Banner sectionals. They have clean corners and a contemporary style. They vary in number of seats, comfort and level of indulgence.

• Recliners: There are different types of recliners in the store by the names of Bladen, Dailey, Daily midnight, Ranika and Glengary.

• Chairs: This collection includes the Clarinda accent chair, Hartigan chair, Honnaly accent chair, Kieran chair and Klorey chair.

• Dining Tables: The dining table collection comprises of the Joring, Kimonte, Leahlyn, Odium and Stuman dining tables.

• Bedroom Furniture: The beds at the store include Agelia, Willowton, Coralayne and Porter series. A variety of high-quality queen mattresses, twin mattresses, innerspring mattresses and more are available.

• Kid’s Furniture: For kids there are Twin duvet cover sets, Bookcase beds, Twin panel beds, Twin bunk beds and Wilmington chest of drawers.

• Outdoor Furniture: The on-trend outdoor furniture comprises of loveseats, a 7-piece outdoor rectangular dining set, fire pit tables, 4-piece outdoor seating sets and high-quality Oakengrove patio umbrellas.

• Accessories: These include the Arwel table lamp, candle holders, Dulcinea wall décor, Home Accents Artisan melamine salad plates and accent bowls.

For more information on the furniture available at Ashley HomeStore, Killeen, call at (254) 634-5900 or visit 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543. You can also log on to https://killeenfurniture.com