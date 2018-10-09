DRaaS Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2025 Future Report

DRaaS

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is often referred to as a cloud based service for helping protect loss of data caused due to man-made or natural disaster apart from ensuring business continuity by minimizing downtime and disruption of services to its customers or employees.

Access Full Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/reports/global-draas-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023



Scope of the Report:

This report studies the DRaaS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DRaaS market by product type and applications/end industries.

Disaster recovery services assist in keeping business operations up-to-date with recovery solutions and real-time virtualization to provide a parallel platform for business continuity.

With DRaaS installation, users are provided with several advantages, such as greater access to multiple data centers, flexible accessibility, absolute compliance between local and global networks, and reserve capacity for data recovery.

Request For Discount: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/check-discount/global-draas-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023



In recent years, various user groups-including SMEs and large enterprise-have implemented DRaaS at a faster rate to augment their data recovery capabilities.

The growth of the APAC DRaaS market is driven by the increase in digitalization and IT spending in emerging countries along with the surge in demand for DRaaS among SMEs. However, the recovery of highly encrypted data is a challenge for the service providers in the market.

The global DRaaS market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DRaaS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Any Question: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/enquiry/global-draas-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023



Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM Corporation

Iland

Sungard Availability Services

Veeam Software

Vivavo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

BFSI healthcare

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

Government and education

IT and telecom

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

For Figures And List of Table Of Content Please Click On The Link

About us

Reports And Markets is part of the Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Are you mastering your market? Do you know what the market potential is for your product, who the market players are and what the growth forecast is? We offer standard global, regional or country specific market research studies for almost every market you can imagine.

The marketing research reports consist of market analysis with statistical and analytical information on the markets, applications, industry analysis, market shares, technology and technology shifts, important players, and the developments in the market.

Contact Person

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing