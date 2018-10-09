Global Frequency Converter 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance has published “Frequency Converter Market” to Its Data. This Report Will Help The Reader With Better Understanding and Decision Making.
Frequency Converter is a device to realize the function of analog to digital conversion. The analog voltage is converted into an impulse signal, and the frequency of the output pulse signal is proportional to the input voltage.
The increasing aerospace & defense and oil & gas activities, growth of process industry in European region, along with introduction of high-speed rails, and rising trend of using advanced equipment for traction substations, are driving the growth of frequency converter in this market.
Over the next five years, Frequency Converter will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Frequency Converter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Analytical Research Cognizance considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Frequency Converter Market Segmentation by product type:
Static Frequency Converter
Rotary Frequency Converter
Frequency Converter Market Segmentation by application:
Aerospace & Defense
Power & Energy
Process Industry
Traction
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the Frequency Converter Market. The key players covered in this report:
ABB
GENERAL ELECTRIC
SIEMENS
DANFOSS
APLAB
MAGNUS POWER
AELCO
GEORATOR
KGS ELECTRONICS
NR ELECTRIC
PILLER
AVIONIC INSTRUMENTS
POWER SYSTEM & CONTROL
SINEPOWER
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
