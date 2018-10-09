Grape Seed Oil Market size, growth, industry share, forecast and analysis report by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Grape Seed Oil Market: By Extraction Process (Mechanical Extraction, Chemical Extraction); By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetic); & Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market will be driven by the increasing health-centric members of social strata alongside the precipitous inclination towards cosmetic fads and fixtures.

Europe holds the largest market share in the Grape Seed Oil Market

European region holds the largest market share and growth in the Grape Seed Oil Market. Every Year, about 22 million tons of grapes are produced in European Union. This factor is reportedly driving the market in this region. The key applications in this region include healthcare and cosmetic among others.

Grape Seed Oil Market Analysis done in the full report

• Grape cultivation is considered to be one of the most profitable businesses around the world. Grapes are used to make wine. However, every year a large portion of winery wastes remains unutilized globally. These residuals are now gradually finding their way to cosmetic world and culinary cuisines. With an objective to reduce the waste generation, companies are now trying to manufacture distinct products such as grape seed oil from the extracts.

• Processed from Grape seeds, Grape Seed Oil is considered as a byproduct of wine-making. The grape seed oil color is drab yellow and contains palmitoleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid, stearic acid, oleic acid, linoleic acid etc; This nutritional powerhouse is used in the production of many oils and lotions including lip balms, sun screen moisturizers. Grapeseed oil uses also include the curing of many diseases such as visual impairment, diabetes, hypertension, stress relief, edema etc;

• With Grape seed oil, aging is no more irrevocable, as it has been used as anti-aging medicine. If used in the right doses, the grape seed oil can be used in all culinary cuisines as a substitute for olive oil, as it contains rich unsaturated fats.

• Mechanical extraction and chemical solvent extraction are the most common and widespread methods of extracting grape seed oil.

• Grape Seed Oil contains 8%-20% of oil, depending upon the extraction technique and the environmental conditions.

• The report details you about the life-cycle of Grape Seed Oil from procurement stage till sales (from seed to shelf to be precise). It also covers market trends and technologies and enunciate you various analysis reports from value chain and impact to supply chain and pricing.

Grape Seed Oil Market Growth Factors

• The manifold grape seed oil benefits are considered to be the growth drivers. Especially natural grape seed oil is in high demand.

• Taking of pressed grape seed oil can be included in more than one digestive-friendly ways. This helps in regular diet.

• Paraguay exported grape seed oil worth $7.2 million in 2016.

Key players of Grape Seed Oil Market:

• Some of the leading key players in the present market include Mediaco Vrac and Lesieur Solutions Industries.

• Avril is specialized in the distribution and packaging of vegetable and specialty oils. It offers a base for the development of new activities, which was structured in 2016 in synergy with Lesieur Solutions Industries (LSI). This takeover has also reinforced the line’s international activities.

• With the purchase of the British Kerfoot Group, Avril has created a new market for the sale of refined oils in the cosmetics and food sectors, in synergy with Lesieur Solutions Industries. These crucial advantages allowed Lesieur to maintain its position, despite a difficult environment the effects of a marked rise in olive oil prices, a drop in oil consumption and new buying alliances among French supermarkets.

• Indeed, Lesieur was able to win market share in all its distribution circuits (international, major retailers, out- of-home dining and B-to-B with Lesieur Solutions Industries) with respect to both oils and condiments. These good performances validated Lesieur’s business model, which combines products with high added value and an efficient mix of innovation and communication.

Grape Seed Oil Market Report is segmented as indicated below:

• Grape Seed Oil Market By Extraction Type:

1. Chemical Extraction

2. Manual Pressing

• Grape Seed Oil Market By Application

1. Food & Beverages

2. Healthcare

3. Cosmetic

• Grape Seed Oil Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

• Grape Seed Oil Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

• Borges Mediterranean Group

• Olitalia

• Gustav Heess

• Pietro Coricelli

• Jinyuone

• Food & Vine

• Oleificio Salvadori

• Costa d’Oro

• Mazola

• Seedoil

• SANO

• Sophim

• Aromex Industry

• Qingdao Pujing

• Kunhua Biological Technolog

• Guanghua Oil

• Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology

