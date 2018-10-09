Metering Pump Market to Benefit from Increased Global Uptake of 2016 – 2024

Metering pumps, also known as chemical dosing pumps or chemical injection pumps, have been used over the years for their high level of accuracy in pumping a wide variety of liquids in a host of end-use industries. The increased growth in most application areas and the promotion of energy-efficient products through the implementation of strict environmental regulations has significantly contributed to the expansion of the metering pumps market.

By way of product type, the metering pumps market can be bifurcated into diaphragm and piston. Based on application, the market can be segmented into water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, oil and gas, chemical, food and beverages, and petrochemicals. Geographically, the metering pumps market comprises Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

This publication is a comprehensive collection of historical, current, and projected data pertaining to the global metering pumps market, offering clients a qualitative and quantitative assessment of where the market stands today and where it is headed.

The report also offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players contributing toward the growth of the metering pumps market. The companies have been profiled in the report based on key parameters such as business and financial overview, recent developments, product portfolio, and geographical reach. A SWOT analysis has also been included to give readers a clear understanding of the players’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Metering Pump Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing demand for potable water across the globe is one of the most important factors boosting the uptake of metering pumps. The shortage of safe drinking water is a major problem in several regions, with a rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization. This has resulted in the adoption of metering pumps in the treatment of wastewater. The global market is also propelled by the rising popularity of digital pumping solutions. Nevertheless, ongoing price wars among leading vendors is anticipated to create hurdles for some, thereby impeding the growth of the metering pumps market.

On the basis of type, diaphragm metering pumps are known to possess several advantages over piston metering pumps, including fewer maintenance issues. Among the key applications of metering pumps, wastewater treatment accounts for a considerable share in the overall market thanks to the rising demand for eco-friendly wastewater disposal and treatment solutions.

The vendor landscape of the metering pumps market is characterized by the presence of large and small players focused mainly on innovation. Thanks to the availability of affordable tools and technologies, new entrants have been able to venture into the metering pumps market, resulting in still competition at a global as well as regional level. When it comes to metering pumps, branding also plays a major role.

Metering Pump Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent regional markets for metering pumps in the world and is slated to register a strong growth rate over the course of the forecast period, fueled by a growing focus on capacity expansion and rising investments from manufacturers. China and India are the leading contributors in this market, driven by strong demand for metering pumps. China’s role in the Asia Pacific metering pumps market has been significant as an end user, thanks to the availability of raw materials at a comparatively lower cost, increasing investments by foreign and domestic parties, and surging end-use applications. Europe and North America are also major players in the metering pumps market and demand for the same can be attributed to established water treatment and industrial sectors.

