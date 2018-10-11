DRAM Market 2018 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2027

DRAM Market Scenario:

The market of DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory) is rapidly increasing due to the advances in technology which is encouraging organizations to adopt the latest equipment such as servers and personal computers in the workstations to eliminate the human errors and execute the task on time. Over the years, the market of DRAM has increased due to digitization in various sectors. The growing popularity of mobile devices and gaming consoles are also responsible for the increased demand for DRAM. DRAM is a type RAM which is used to run command or data for computer processor. The bandwidth, power issues, and complex manufacturing process of DRAM Market are some of the challenges which could affect the market in the forecast.

Samsung provides various DRAMs to accelerate the performance of personal computers, servers, and others. Samsung’s DDR4, a DRAM product, provides high speed with better bandwidth and reliability. It can support bandwidth up to 3,200 Mbps and 1TB/s memory. It transfers more data per second and avoid interleaving delays. With the use of advanced process technology such as Pseudo Open Drain (POD), DDR4 consumes less power which boosts its performance. It aids superior data transmission and avoids system malfunctions with the help of its advanced features.

The drivers of the DRAM market are growth in consumer electronics, adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and increasing demand for self-driving cars.

However, high cost of DRAMs and the availability of substitutes are some of the factors which may hamper the market.

The global DRAM market is expected to reach approximately USD 76.4 billion by 2023 growing at 8.1% CAGR over the forecast period 2018–2023.

DRAM Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players of global DRAM market includes Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Kingston (U.S.), Winbond (Taiwan), Nanya (Taiwan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan) among others.

Kingston provides a wide range of DRAM components which are designed to meet the requirement of embedded devices available with low voltage variants to reduce power consumption.

DRAM Market – Segmentation:

The global DRAM market is segmented into type, memory, application, and category.

By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, gaming, and consoles. The segment mobile devices holds the largest market share among others due to the adoption of DRAM in memory chips of mobile phones as a replacement of NOR flash memory and synchronous random-access memory (SRAM) because of their high cost as compared to DRAM.

By type, the market is segmented into asynchronous DRAM, FPM, EDO, BEDO, SDRAM, and RDRAM. FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM segment holds the largest market share as compared to other segments due to their use in laptops and personal computers to reduce access time and lower the power consumption.

By memory, the market is segmented into 2GB,4GB, and 8GB

By category, the market is segmented into component and module.

DRAM Market – Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the global DRAM market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is one of the early adopters of technology and holds a significant market share among other regions due to the presence of leading market players such as Micron Technology Inc, Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc, Intel Corporation, and Kingston Technology. The other factors which are impacting the DRAM market in this region are increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, PDAs, computing devices.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market among other regions due to the proliferating Chinese market due to the growing number of smartphone users and the presence of major key players such as Samsung, S K Hynix, Winbond, Transcend Information, and Elpida Memory. Moreover, this region is expected to witness a consistent growth rate throughout the forecast period (2018–2023)

Target Audience

Network Engineering Services providers.

Professional service providers

Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

System integrators

Resellers and distributors

Investors and venture capitalists

