Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Report 2018 – JBT Corporation, Conagra Brands, Dole Food, Albertsons

In developing countries agriculture is the pillar of the economy. Processing (freezing, canning, preparation of juices, drying, jams & jellies) increases the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. Processing stages include preparation of the raw material such as cleaning, trimming, canning and freezing. Fruit and vegetable processing projects established and planned aim for solving are very clearly identified for market growth. It also aims to replace imported products like tomato sauces, squash, pickles, yams among others.

Growing food service industry, alertness about benefits of fruits & vegetables, reduction of imports and meeting export demands, government industrialization policy are the major factor driving the growth of fruit & vegetable processing market. In addition, continuous changing in lifestyle, rapid expansion of urban & rural arears and instant growth of food service industries are also supporting the development of this industry. High inventory carrying cost and occurrences of food recalls may hamper the development of the market. Attention of government and progress in developing countries are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

The global fruit & vegetable processing market is mainly classified on the basis of type, product and geography. The segmentation by type includes fruits and vegetables. The classification by product is given as fresh, canned, convenience, frozen, freshly cut and dried & dehydrated.

Based on geography, global fruit & vegetable processing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S. and Rest of North America, whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies operating in the global market include Processed Fruits and Vegetables Companies, JBT Corporation, Conagra Brands, Dole Food, Albertsons, The Kraft Heinz Company, Greencore Group, Olam International, Kroger, Nestle and Krones, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market with respect to major segments such as type, product and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market

Type Segment

Fruits

Vegetables

Product Segment

Fresh

Canned

Convenience

Frozen

Freshly Cut

Dried & Dehydrated

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

