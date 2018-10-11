Global Calcium Lactate Market Outlook and Opportunities by Axiom MRC | Industry Report (2019-2024)

Axiom MRC Published, “Calcium Lactate Market Report, By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Feed Additives and Pharmaceuticals) and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Calcium lactate is a vegetable source of calcium and is highly soluble and bioavailable.

Calcium Lactate Market Outlook

Calcium carbonate and lactic acid are the main raw materials used for the manufacturing calcium lactate. Moreover, it takes one chemical step to convert calcium lactate to calcium bicarbonate. Calcium lactate contain contains calcium lactate and magnesium citrate which is essential to for the health bones and teeth. Calcium Lactate is a white powder with good flow ability properties and can be clearly dissolved in water, with a solubility of approx.

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD million) generated by the calcium lactate market. The global calcium lactate market is primarily driven by rising health consciousness and priority of the consumer toward healthy lifestyle

Calcium Lactate Market Segmental Overview

Calcium Lactate Market by Application

Based on application the calcium lactate market is categorized into, food & beverage, cosmetics, feed additives and pharmaceuticals. In cosmetic industry it is mostly used in moisturizer, shampoos, cleansing products, hair dyes, color, and other skin care products which further robust the growth of cosmetic application segment in the global calcium lactate market.

Calcium Lactate Market by Geography

By geography calcium lactate market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Latin America and MEA. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the calcium lactate market and is anticipated to register for highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to changing lifestyles and increasing demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector. In addition, China has an advantage of having most manufacturing units due to availability of cheap labour and has the maximum contribution to the global calcium lactate market.

Calcium Lactate Market Key Players

Some of the key participants in calcium lactate market are Grupo AccionPlus, Jost Chemical Co, Cargill, Incorporated, Tyson Foods, Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd, Land O’Lakes, Inc, Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-Tech Industry Co., Ltd, Qingdao Health Food Co., Ltd, Xi’an Aladdin Biological Technology Co.,Ltd, etc.

